At a Monday afternoon press conference, Brazos County’s alternate health authority said the county has seen 683 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week, with 36% of those individuals identified as between the ages of 18-24. Of that total, 72% are classified as community spread.
“The local COVID-19 response system continues to be strained due to the increased number of cases,” Dr. Seth Sullivan said on the county’s fifth-consecutive day of more than 100 new cases. County health officials reported 121 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
“Local health care providers may have longer wait times for testing, which in turn delays reporting of positive cases to the health district,” Sullivan said.
The Brazos County total is now 1,943 cases overall, with 1,093 considered active. On June 1, there were a total 485 total cases reported, with 285 active and 15 county residents in local hospitals.
Sullivan told the community that as of Monday afternoon, Brazos County hospitals were at 64% occupancy and ICU beds were at 63% capacity, with numbers fluctuating sometimes by the hour. There were 34 Brazos County residents hospitalized Monday, which is five more than Sunday’s total and the most since the beginning of the pandemic. Three people were discharged from the hospital Sunday, and 24 non-Brazos County residents are in hospitals in the county due to COVID-19.
The press conference Monday came as a mask mandate for customers and employees in county businesses was set to go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, and on the day when a similar emergency order was activated in College Station.
Sullivan said around 20% of potential contacts are not answering phone calls from health officials or calling back. Sullivan also said that “when we get tested matters,” and that if a close contact tests positive, residents should wait about five days before getting tested themselves.
“Really no sooner than that are we going to get any utility out of a test,” Sullivan said. “That five-day window is a good time-frame to be thinking about.”
Judge Steve Smith, who presides over the 361st District Court, provided an update on jury trials. Smith urged continued responses to jury summons, and he said that jury trials officially will reconvene Aug. 1 — though a few trials are set to meet in July to ensure that distancing and safety measures are working effectively.
He said the local court system has used Zoom heavily since mid-March and reopened the courthouse in early June for some hearings.
“The big problem is we haven’t been able to conduct a jury trial since very early March,” Smith said. “In the district courts alone, we have lost 36 jury trials.”
When jury trials reconvene, Smith said jury selection panels for felony criminal cases will take place at the Brazos Center and the former church sanctuary inside the County Administration Building, since the 60 or more people needed for those felony jury panels goes beyond the physically distance capacity of the old 85th district courtroom.
Smith said that potential jurors with safety concerns would not be required to serve, and outlined numerous health precautions being taken in an effort to ensure safety and distance in the courtroom.
“All of your judges are concerned about providing as safe of an environment as possible for everybody. But we’re also very concerned about many people who are awaiting their trial,” Smith said. “It’s time for the business of justice to get back in business in Brazos County.”
Of the 1,943 total cases, 1,093 are considered active, 74 more than Sunday’s total; 821 people have recovered, which is 47 more than Sunday’s total.
Health officials said Monday that 19,651 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is up 755 from Sunday.
The testing positivity rate for June 20-26 was 6.98%, down significantly from the 24.39% rate the previous week.
The percentage of Hispanic/Latino and Black/African-American cases has fallen since a week ago. Today, 47.3% of the total cases are among Hispanic or Latino individuals, down from 50.4% a week ago; 10.9% of the cases are among Black individuals, compared with 12.4% of cases on June 22. Today, 33.5% of cases are among white individuals, up from 31% last week. People of some other racial identity make up 5.9% of cases, and 2.5% are unknown.
A total of 547 of the county’s cases reside in ZIP code 77803, with 435 in 77845 and 336 more in 77840. There are two ZIP codes, 77862 and 77881, with no cases reported. Fifty-six of the total cases have unknown ZIP codes.
“Please note: social distancing, wearing masks and hand hygiene are critical in every ZIP code,” the health district’s online dashboard states.
The next health district press conference will be held July 6 at 4:30 p.m.
