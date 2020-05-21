Brazos County health officials reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the county's overall number of cases to 373.
Eighteen Brazos County residents have died from the illness, but no new deaths have been reported since May 8.
Officials said Thursday that 170 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Brazos County, and 185 cases remain active. Six Brazos County residents were hospitalized Thursday with the illness, officials said.
Health care officials in Brazos County have performed 6,167 tests for COVID-19.
