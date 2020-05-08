Eleven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Brazos County by health officials Thursday, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 243.
No new deaths were reported Thursday. Seventeen people in Brazos County have died from the virus.
Medical officials said there are 107 active cases in the county, which is 10 more than Wednesday’s total. There have been 4,020 tests performed, an increase of 94 over the previous day.
Thursday was the third consecutive day the health district reported at least 10 new cases. On Wednesday, 13 cases were reported; 10 cases were reported Tuesday.
One new patient has recovered from COVID-19, increasing Brazos County’s total to 119. A recovered patient is defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medication and is 10 days removed from the onset of symptoms.
There were six patients hospitalized Thursday, one more than Wednesday’s total. Clusters account for 49.8% of all cases. Community spread accounts for 40.3%. Travel accounts for 9.9%.
The health district will have its next news conference to provide updates on COVID-19 on Monday at 4:30 p.m. The news conference can be seen at theeagle.com or on our Facebook page.
Brazos Valley
Around the Brazos Valley, Robertson County reported a new case Thursday. The patient is a woman in her 50s, according to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office. There have been five cases in the county, with two recovered. Forty-one people have been tested, according to the Department of State Health Services.
Washington County reported one new case on Thursday, bringing the total to 157. There have been 21 deaths there — 19 of which are connected to the Brenham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. The county reports seven are hospitalized and 31 have recovered. According to the DSHS, 241 have been tested.
Grimes County reported 26 cases, with six hospitalized and four recovered. One death — an inmate at the Wallace Pack Unit — has been reported in the county. There have been 146 tested, the DSHS reported.
In Burleson County, there have been 14 cases with two recoveries. Sixty-one have been tested.
Milam County has 18 cases with 12 recovered and one death. There have been 85 tested there. Leon County has tested 51, with seven positive cases. Two have recovered. Madison County has two cases and two recoveries. There have been 44 tests there, the DSHS reports.
Statewide
In Texas, 968 additional cases were reported Thursday, an increase of about 3%. There are now 33,390 cases in the state. The state also has reported 25 more deaths, bringing the total to 973. At least 455,162 tests have been conducted.
Harris County reports the most cases, with 7,244, followed by Dallas County with 4,869 cases.
There have been outbreaks of people working in meat processing plants in the Texas Panhandle, with Moore County reporting 454 cases and Potter County reporting 971. In Corpus Christi, seven workers at a STX Beef Co. plant have now tested positive, with three hospitalized.
