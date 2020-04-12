Brazos County health officials reported the county's 11th death from COVID-19 on Sunday. The woman who died was in her 80s and had been hospitalized, officials said.
There were six new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Brazos County on Sunday, raising the overall total number of cases to 140.
One person had been discharged from the hospital since the Brazos County Health District's Saturday report, and 10 people remained hospitalized.
Twenty-seven people have recovered from the coronavirus-related illness, officials said, meaning they had been without a fever for three days, and it has been seven days since the onset of their symptoms.
