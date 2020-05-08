Thirteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Brazos County by health officials Friday, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 256.
One additional death was reported Friday, a man in his 60s who was hospitalized. Eighteen people in Brazos County have died from the virus.
Medical officials said there are 118 active cases in the county, which is 11 more than Thursday's total. There have been 4,216 tests performed, an increase of 196 over the previous day.
Friday was the fourth consecutive day the health district reported at least 10 new cases.
One new patient has recovered from COVID-19, increasing Brazos County’s total to 120. A recovered patient is defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medication and is 10 days removed from the onset of symptoms.
There were six patients hospitalized Friday, the same as Thursday's total. Clusters account for 50.8% of all cases. Community spread accounts for 39.8%. Travel accounts for 9.4%.
The health district will have its next news conference to provide updates on COVID-19 on Monday at 4:30 p.m. The news conference can be seen at theeagle.com or on our Facebook page.
