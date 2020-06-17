Brazos County health officials reported 145 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the number of overall cases in the county to 1,025.
This is the highest single-day total of new cases in Brazos County since the start of the pandemic.
Of the total cases, 507 are considered active, 129 more than Tuesday’s total; 493 people have recovered, which is 16 more than Tuesday’s total.
There were 27 Brazos County residents hospitalized Wednesday, which is the most hospitalizations in the county since the start of the pandemic. One person was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.
Health officials said Wednesday that 12,102 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 1,460 more than Tuesday’s total.
To date, 25 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19. The latest death was reported Saturday.
The health district will have its next news conference to provide updates on COVID-19 on Monday at 4:30 p.m. The news conference can be seen at theeagle.com or on our Facebook page.
