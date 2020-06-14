Brazos County saw a spike in COVID-19 cases over the weekend, surpassing an overall total of 800 cases on Sunday.
The Brazos County Health District added 22 cases to the tally on Sunday. Saturday’s total of 60 new cases was the highest one-day increase in cases the county has seen.
On Sunday, 16 Brazos County residents remained hospitalized with symptoms from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, and 504 cases remained active, the Health District said.
A total of 25 people have died from the illness. The latest death, a man in his 50s, was reported Saturday.
Of the 803 positive cases in Brazos County, officials said 273 people have recovered, meaning they have been without a fever for 72 hours without fever-reducing medicine and more than 10 days has passed since the onset of symptoms.
In the past week, the county reported 177 new cases, the highest seven-day total of new cases; 143 cases were reported in the prior seven-day period. Brazos County has only seen two days since the start of June when the number of new cases didn’t reach double digits.
The county’s first case was reported March 17.
Brazos County Health District officials did not attribute the weekend spike in cases to anything specific, but Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan attributed a June 4 spike of 33 new cases to large indoor gatherings.
Sullivan said at the time that he expected the trend of double-digit new daily cases in the county to continue.
The county’s COVID-19 positivity rate — the number of positive tests over the number of tests performed — was nearly 10% last week.
The week of May 23 saw a 4.03% positivity rate, and during the week of May 30, it jumped to 8.97%. Sullivan said that as testing continues to increase, the hope is that the positivity rate will decrease.
Brazos County health care officials have performed 10,459 tests for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, officials said.
Brazos County has an infection rate of 3.4 infections per 1,000 people, according to state data. Moore County in the Texas Panhandle continues to lead the state with the most infections per capita, with more than 40 cases per 1,000 residents.
Hispanics continue to make up more than half of Brazos County’s COVID-19 cases; 27% of the confirmed cases are white residents and just more than 12% of the cases are black residents, according to Health District data.
Health officials continue to emphasize the use of face masks, hand-washing and social distancing as the best practices to limit the spread of the virus.
Brazos Valley
Across Brazos Valley counties, the number of COVID-19 cases remained largely unchanged from the day before Sunday.
Grimes County reported three additional cases, bringing the total number of cases there to 274, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services website.
According to county officials, most of those cases are connected to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. The county was reporting 57 cases not linked to the prison system. Seventeen people have recovered and two people, including an inmate at the Wallace Pack Unit, have died, the DSHS reports.
All other case totals around the region remained the same: Milam County had 44 total cases, with one death and 34 recoveries; Burleson County reported 41 cases, with 12 recoveries; Madison County’s tally of cases was at 20, with seven recoveries; Washington County was reporting 221 cases, with 27 deaths, five residents in the hospital and 133 people recovered; Leon County was reporting 11 cases with four recoveries; and Robertson County had 17 cases with seven recoveries.
Statewide
Nearly 88,000 cases of COVID-19 were reported across the state Sunday, with only 17 of the state’s 254 counties not reporting cases.
An estimated 27,537 cases remained active, with 1,976 fatalities attributed to the illness, according to the DSHS website.
Harris County continues to lead the state in the number of cases, with a total of 16,568. Brazos County ranked 21st on the list of Texas counties with cases on Sunday.
