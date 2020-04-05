The Brazos County Health District reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and the sixth death from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Officials said a man in his 80s who was hospitalized was the newest death.
The new cases reported Sunday bring the county's total number of cases to 94. Ten people have recovered and 11 people remain hospitalized, officials said.
