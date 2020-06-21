Brazos County health officials reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Sunday, raising the county’s overall total of cases to 1,244.
Of that total, 618 cases remain active. Twenty-seven people were hospitalized with the illness caused by the novel coronavirus on Sunday, down from a record high of 29 hospitalizations on Friday. The number represents only Brazos County residents in the hospital. Across the counties of Brazos, Grimes, Burleson, Washington, Robertson, Madison and Leon, 44 people with lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized on Sunday, according to state health figures. Seventeen intensive care unit beds remained available across the region.
More than 3,400 people were hospitalized across the state because of the illness, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services website.
In the past seven days, 441 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Brazos County, a 149% increase over the previous seven-day total of 177 new cases.
In Brazos County, 25 people have died from the virus since the pandemic began in March.
People ages 20-29 continue to make up the largest population of Brazos County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. The number of positive cases in that age group doubled in the past week, jumping from 195 on June 15 to 390 on Sunday, according to Brazos County Health District data.
Brazos Valley
In counties around the Brazos Valley, Grimes County was reporting 317 cases, with most of those linked to the state prison system. Fifty-three cases remained active in the county outside the Pack Unit prison, according to figures posted on a county website.
Washington County had 229 confirmed cases on Sunday, according to state figures. Five people remained hospitalized on Sunday and 28 people have died.
Milam County was reporting 57 cases with one death. Seventeen cases remained active, according to the county website.
Burleson County had 55 cases, according to the state numbers, and Madison County had 28 overall cases. Robertson and Leon counties had 27 and 15 cases, respectively.
Statewide
Across the state on Sunday, 40,920 cases remained active, and the state had an overall tally of 111,601 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
More than 2,100 people have died in Texas from the illness, according to numbers provided by state health officials.
The infection rate across the state was 3.76 cases per 1,000 residents. Brazos County’s infection rate on Sunday was 5.34 cases per 1,000 residents, which is the highest its been since the pandemic began.
Harris County, which has the state’s highest number of confirmed cases at 20,874, had an infection rate of 4.19 cases per 1,000 residents on Sunday.
There were 14 counties in Texas that had not reported a single case of COVID-19 on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.