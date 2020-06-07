There are 21 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County, health officials announced Sunday.
This brings the total number of cases to 626. Of those, 198 have recovered, which is the same total since Wednesday. There are 406 active cases, 21 more since Saturday.
Officials said 11 people are hospitalized, an increase of four since the day before. To date, 22 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for the coronavirus.
There have been 8,865 tests performed in Brazos County, the same number as Saturday.
Brazos County has reported 143 cases in the past seven days, almost 100 more cases than the previous week, when 45 cases were reported. In the past four days, 109 cases have been reported in Brazos County, according to daily numbers. Brazos County has reported 10-plus cases for six consecutive days.
Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan said in an interview Friday he expects the trend of double digit new daily cases in Brazos County to continue.
“I hope it doesn’t [continue], but we have to look at what’s going on,” Sullivan said. “We’re opening up. I’m concerned that folks feel like we’re done with this and we’re through it.”
In the interview, Sullivan said he’s concerned this spike in cases is related to community transmission and recent large indoor gatherings.
“When we bring in a lot of different folks from different areas into one gathering inside, indoors, and we’re not socially distancing, that’s a really good way to transmit the virus,” Sullivan said. “All of those things we come together and like to do, those are still at risk and those can develop clusters. It only takes one person within tight closed quarters to — especially somebody who’s not wearing a mask — to spread the virus within that gathering.”
The health district will have its next news conference to provide updates on COVID-19 at 4:30 p.m. Monday. The news conference can be seen at theeagle.com or on our Facebook page.
(1) comment
So is the Health Department tracking where these infected people are going and interacting at times trace who’ve they have contacted??
And Northgate bars and the patrons there need to practice minimum 6 feet and cut the number of people at NG down. The places are packed and kids are just shoulder to shoulder not folllw any guidelines. If bar owners won’t “police” their patrons then shut their doors again.
