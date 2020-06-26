The Brazos County Health District reported 122 new cases of COVID-19 among Brazos County residents on Friday.
County health officials also reported a 28th death of a Brazos County resident related to the illness. The woman in her 80s is the third person to die this week.
Friday's new cases raise the county's overall tally of cases to 1,615 and marks the third triple-digit day of new cases since the pandemic began in March.
In all, county health officials said, 894 cases remain active, and 29 Brazos County residents remained hospitalized on Friday.
Area health care providers have performed 18,700 tests since the pandemic began, officials said.
