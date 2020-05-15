The Brazos County Health District reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The county has a total of 305 confirmed cases.
No new deaths were reported Thursday. Eighteen people in Brazos County have died from the virus.
Health officials report 143 patients have recovered from the virus, which is 21 more than Wednesday’s total. A recovered patient is defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medication and is 10 days removed from the onset of symptoms.
There are 144 active cases in the county, which is 17 less than Wednesday’s total. There have been 4,776 tests performed, an increase of 73 over Wednesday.
Four people are hospitalized, which is on less than Wednesday’s total. Clusters account for 51.8% of cases, with community spread at 40.3%. Travel accounts for 7.9% of cases.
The health district will have its next news conference to provide updates on COVID-19 at 4:30 p.m. Monday. The news conference can be seen at theeagle.com or on our Facebook page.
Brazos Valley
Burleson, Grimes and Madison counties all saw increases in the number of local cases, officials said.
According to county officials, Grimes has two additional cases, making for 56 confirmed positives there. Both patients are men who are incarcerated at Texas Department of Criminal Justice facilities. The county has 43 active cases, 12 recoveries and one death, an inmate at the Wallace Pack Unit.
In Burleson County, there are now 17 cases, an increase of one, with three recoveries. According to the Texas State Department of Health Services, 126 tests have been performed.
Madison County is reporting four cases, with two recoveries. There have been 124 tests administered, county officials said.
Washington, Leon, Milam and Robertson counties remained the same over Wednesday’s report.
In Washington County, officials reported 179 cases. Eleven people are hospitalized, and 22 have died. Thirty-nine have recovered. Of those cases, 107 are connected to the Brenham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, officials said.
Leon County has nine cases with three recoveries. According to the DSHS, there have been 84 tests performed.
Milam County has 22 cases. Sixteen people have recovered, and one person has died. There have been 239 tests performed there, the DSHS said. Robertson County has six cases. Two people in Robertson County have recovered, and there have been 76 tests performed there, according to the DSHS.
Statewide
In Texas, there are now 43,851 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, an increase of 1,448 over Wednesday. An estimated 24,487 have recovered, the DSHS reports. As of Thursday, 1,216 people have died, an increase of 58 over the previous day. That one-day total marks the most deaths due to coronavirus in the state since the pandemic began. There have been 623,284 tests administered.
According to state data, there are 1,648 people who are hospitalized as of Thursday.
Harris County has the most cases in the state, with 8,621. There have been 188 deaths there. Per capita, Moore County in the Texas Panhandle has the highest number, with 24.49 per 1,000 people. There have been 534 positive cases and nine deaths there. The county is the home of the JBS meat processing plant, which is located in Cactus. The plant has seen a large cluster of COVID-19 cases, officials said.
