Brazos County COVID-19 update

Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan speaks during a press conference about novel coronavirus at the Brazos County Health Department building in Bryan on Thursday, April 2, 2020.

 Michael Miller/The Eagle

Brazos County health officials reported six additional cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, as the county's total number of cases increased to 114.

Health officials reported a ninth death from the virus, a woman in her 80s who was hospitalized.

Officials also reported four more patients have recovered from COVID-19, bringing Brazos County's total number of patients recovered to 26. Recovered patients are defined as someone who have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medication and has been seven days removed from the onset of symptoms

Brazos County medical officials have performed 1,900 tests for coronavirus, according to the Brazos County Health District.

There were 10 patients hospitalized Thursday, which is one more than Wednesday’s total. One patient was discharged from the hospital. All six of the new cases reported Thursday were community spread, which accounts for 91 cases. Travel accounts for 23 cases.

A spiritual hotline has been formed for local residents to connect with faith-based leaders for prayer and support. The hotline is offered in both English and Spanish and is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can be reached at 979-361-5790.

The Brazos County Health District will have its next press conference to provide updates on COVID-19 today at 4:30 p.m.

