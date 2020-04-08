Brazos County health officials reported six additional cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, as the county's total number of cases increased to 114.
Health officials reported a ninth death from the virus, a woman in her 80s who was hospitalized.
Officials also reported four more patients have recovered from COVID-19, bringing Brazos County's total number of patients recovered to 26. Recovered patients are defined as someone who have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medication and has been seven days removed from the onset of symptoms
Brazos County medical officials have performed 1,900 tests for coronavirus, according to the Brazos County Health District.
There were 10 patients hospitalized Thursday, which is one more than Wednesday’s total. One patient was discharged from the hospital. All six of the new cases reported Thursday were community spread, which accounts for 91 cases. Travel accounts for 23 cases.
A spiritual hotline has been formed for local residents to connect with faith-based leaders for prayer and support. The hotline is offered in both English and Spanish and is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can be reached at 979-361-5790.
The Brazos County Health District will have its next press conference to provide updates on COVID-19 today at 4:30 p.m.
APTOPIX Full Pink Supermoon
The full pink supermoon sets behind the minarets on the University of Tampa campus Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Britain
Big Ben's clock tower and the London Eye ferris wheel stand in the distance as the area around Royal Festival Hall is very quiet in London, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Uruguay Australia
A passenger who was on the Australian cruise ship "Greg Mortimer," who the Uruguayan military confirms suffers COVID-19, is helped down from a small Navy boat after leaving the cruise ship to be taken to a local hospital in Montevideo, Uruguay, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. The military said two passengers from the cruiser were taken to the hospital. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)
Matilde Campodonico
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Russia
Cossack volunteers, wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, patrol the Palace of Kuskovo museum-estate in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Russian president Vladimir Putin announced new measures to help businesses and people cope with economic shocks from the coronavirus outbreak. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (Kirill Zykov, Moscow News Agency photo via AP)
Kirill Zykov
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Mideast Israel
An Israeli man stands on his hands on an empty road during a lockdown following government measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Monday a complete lockdown over the upcoming Passover holiday to control the country's virus outbreak, but offered citizens some hope by saying he expects to lift widespread restrictions after the week-long Jewish holiday of Passover. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Oded Balilty
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Zimbabwe
A man does excercises in a scrap yard, during lockdown due to the coronavirus, in Harare, Zimbabwe, Wednesday, April 8, 2020.The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.(AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak-Massachusetts
Mourners stand by the casket of veteran Mary Foley, Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Malden, Mass. Foley, who died at the age of 93, served in the U.S. Air Force, including WWII. Due to the coronavirus crisis, she cannot be given a formal military funeral. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Venezuela Holy Week
Devotees of the “Nazareno de San Pablo” kneel as a statue of Jesus in a Pope mobile moves past during Holy Week celebrations in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. The annual procession, in which pilgrims normally take to the streets, is not allowed this year due to quarantine laws to help contain the spread of the new coronavirus, so the Catholic Church is driving the religious icon around the capital for people to see from their homes. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
Ariana Cubillos
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Spain
Anxela Iglesias desinfects face masks in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. A network of local volunteers are preparing makeshift face masks to distribute to among medical staff and local associations. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Chile
A member of a religious group who may have been infected with the new coronavirus, talks with city workers from behind a curtain at the Rios de Agua Viva temple in Santiago, Chile, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. A Chilean evangelical pastor infected with COVID-19 held a cult meeting last Friday with about thirty people at the temple, where they now are quarantined and awaiting examinations to determine whether or not they were infected. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
Esteban Felix
APTOPIX Russia Full Moon
A statue of an angel fixed atop the Alexander Column at the Palace Square is silhouetted on the rising full moon in St.Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Dmitri Lovetsky
APTOPIX Germany Daily Life
The sun sets in the port of Hamburg behind the raised container gantry cranes and the Koehlbrand Bridge, in Hamburg, Germany, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. (Axel Heimken/dpa via AP)
Axel Heimken
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Michigan
A man wears a protective mask while waiting for a bus in Detroit, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Detroit buses will have surgical masks available to riders starting Wednesday, a new precaution the city is taking from the new coronavirus COVID-19. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak New York
Volunteers raise a tent while building a field hospital at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in New York. Volunteers assembled and placed 56 beds in five chapels and raised one of several tents in the nave. Work will continue Thursday. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Paraguay
A nurse from the Ministry of Public Health takes a sample from a person on a motorcycle, at a new coronavirus mobile test site in Asuncion, Paraguay, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. The government of Paraguay has announced the extension of the quarantine for one week until April 21. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)
Jorge Saenz
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Guatemala
A young man, wearing a mask to protect himself from the spread of the new coronavirus, prays in front of the closed Candelaria church in Guatemala City, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Catholics prepare to celebrate Holy Week amid measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, including cancelling all religious activities across the country. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Moises Castillo
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Mexico
An employee controls access to a Coppel department store, where shoppers were being asked to wait in line to enter a few at a time, and to use hand gel and maintain social distancing, in Mexico City, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Mexico's government announced Wednesday that over the last few weeks, more than 346,000 jobs had been lost in the country's formal sector, as the COVID-19 pandemic has curtailed business activity.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell
APTOPIX Venezuela Holy Week
The "Cruz del Avila" shines on one of the peaks of El Avila at sunset during Holy Week in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Matias Delacroix
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Cuba
A family rides their tractor through the countryside wearing masks as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Cuban authorities are requiring the use of masks for anyone outside their homes. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Ramon Espinosa
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Washington Daily Life
A single bass fishing boat cruises along the Potomac River at sunset in Washington, Wednesday evening, April 8, 2020. Boat traffic on the river is thinner than usual as people practice social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)
J. David AKe
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Oil Texas Daily Life
The sun sets behind an idle pump jack near Karnes City, Texas, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Demand for oil continues to fall due to the new coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak South Korea
Teacher Chung Ha-eun gives an online class amid the new coronavirus outbreak at Seoul girls' high school in Seoul, Thursday, April 9, 2020. Senior high school students begin school semester with online classes. Schools remain closed as part of measures taken by the government to stop the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Ahn Young-joon
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak China
Commuters wear face masks to protect against the spread of new coronavirus as they walk through a subway station in Beijing, Thursday, April 9, 2020. China's National Health Commission on Thursday reported dozens of new COVID-19 cases, including most of which it says are imported infections in recent arrivals from abroad and two "native" cases in the southern province of Guangdong. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Mark Schiefelbein
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Peru
Policemen detain a man for violating the curfew declared by the government amid coronavirus concerns in El Callao, on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Rodrigo Abd
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Missouri Daily Life
The waning moon rises behind a historic sign in downtown Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, April 8, 2020. The city is under a stay-at-home order, asking everyone to stay inside and away from others as much as possible, in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Japan
A woman with protective mask walks on a street Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Tokyo. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency last Tuesday for Tokyo and six other prefectures to ramp up defenses against the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Eugene Hoshiko
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Mideast Jerusalem Holy Thursday
A priest peers from a window in the door of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, a place where Christians believe Jesus Christ was buried, just before Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa arrives during a lockdown following government measures to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, during Holy Thursday in Jerusalem's old city, Thursday, April 9, 2020. The traditional Holy Thursday procession is taking place inside the church without public attendance this year due to restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus.(AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Ariel Schalit
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Britain
An image of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and quotes from her historic television broadcast commenting on the coronavirus pandemic are displayed on a big screen at Piccadilly Circus in London, Thursday, April 9, 2020. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in intensive care with the coronavirus but is improving and sitting up in bed, a senior government minister said Wednesday, as the U.K. recorded its biggest spike in COVID-19 deaths to date. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Kirsty Wigglesworth
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Germany
Director Birgitta Falk, right, and conservator Luke Jonathan Koeppe remove the top of the Saint Corona shrine at the Cathedral Treasury in Aachen, Germany, Thursday, April 9, 2020. The relic of the holy Corona, who died at the age of 16 as a Christian martyr came from Rome to Aachen in the year 997. There is no relationship between St. Corona and coronavirus, but she is adored in southern Germany as a Patron Saint against animal plagues. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Martin Meissner
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Czech Republic
A member of the artistic group Cirk La Putyka performs on a trampoline to entertain residents as the movement remains restricted in affords to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus called COVID-19 in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, April 9, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. Prague Castle is in the background. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Petr David Josek
