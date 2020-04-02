Coronavirus update

Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan, center, gives an update on the coronavirus during a press conference Monday.

 Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie

Brazos County health officials confirmed five additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 68.

Health officials also confirmed a fourth death, a woman in her 90s who was hospitalized. Officials also reported three patients have recovered from COVID-19, the first report of patients in Brazos County to have recovered.

Brazos County has now performed 1,222 tests for coronavirus.

Seven patients remained hospitalized Thursday, one less than Wednesday’s total. There were no new discharges from hospitals.

All five of Brazos County's new COVID-19 cases are community spread, now accounting for 47 cases. Travel accounts for 21 cases.

The Brazos County Health District will hold its next press conference to provide updates on COVID-19 today at 4:30 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.