The Brazos County Health District announced five additional cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, and the death of a 16th person.
There are now 169 positive cases in Brazos County. The person who died was a man in his 70s, officials said.
There are 50 recovered cases in the county, which is defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications and seven days has passed since the onset of symptoms. Eight people are in the hospital.
Officials said there are 103 active cases in the county. There have been 2,812 tests performed.
Brazos County’s deaths have been 10 women and six men; all have been over the age of 60, and two-thirds of them were in their 80s.
There are 12 additional cases in Washington County, bring the total to 62, the Washington County Office of Emergency Management said Saturday. Four people have died, and have six recovered. According to officials, 42 percent of the county’s cases are tied to one facility. County data shows there have been six patients in their 20s; two in their 30s; 10 in their 40s; six in their 50s; 10 patients in their 60s, eight patients in their 70s, 10 patients in their 80s and 10 patients in their 90s.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reports 10 cases in Grimes County; five cases in Leon County and two cases each in Robertson and Madison counties.
In Burleson County, there are nine cases, according to the Burleson County Office of Emergency management. The Milam County website now reports 11 cases there.
