Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Brazos County on Monday, raising the county's overall number of cases to 441.
It is the second consecutive day of single-digit cases following Saturday’s spike of 53 cases, most of which were tied to the Parc at Traditions retirement community.
Officials from the Brazos County Health District said 171 people with the illness have recovered, the same as Sunday’s total, and 251 cases remain active. Four Brazos County residents remain hospitalized with symptoms related to the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
Nineteen Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19. The last death was reported Saturday.
Officials said Monday that 7,005 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, the same as Sunday’s total.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.