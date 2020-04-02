Brazos County residents who have received jury summons in March are urged to respond via the internet, phone or by mail, County Clerk Gabriel Garcia said Wednesday.
According to Garcia, few residents have responded to the notices sent for May and June jury pools.
With state and county mandates issued last month for the public to shelter in place, the recent COVID-19 pandemic has delayed spring jury trials and other Brazos County court proceedings. However, Garcia said nine panels have been requested by prosecutors, with 80 to 90 citizens summoned for each, making for a total of between 600 and 800 prospective jurors.
“No one is responding,” Garcia said. “We are not getting any responses from Brazos County citizens, and when this COVID-19 [pandemic] passes — and it will pass — we are not going to have jurors for these court cases, these jury trials.”
Summons were mailed out about two weeks ago, Garcia said. Before the pandemic, the county would receive responses to at least a portion of the summons almost immediately, Garcia said. Now, he worries that few people will comply by the due date of April 8.
“There are remedies for not responding, but we don’t want that to happen,” Garcia said. “The judge could have people appear in person and say why they [didn’t originally] appear. They could be fined. There wouldn’t be any jail time, I don’t think, but they could be fined between $100 and $500.”
Garcia said he has received calls from those who unsure about what to do with their summons notices during shelter-in-place.
“People are confused, with that and with everything happening; shelter-in-place orders, businesses shutting down, and the courthouse not being open to the public right now,” he said. “But we are still processing. We are still working in the courthouse.”
To respond to a jury summons, a resident can fill out a form online at www.brazoscountyjury.com, or they can call 361-4224.
