Ten new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Brazos County on Friday, raising the county's overall number of cases to 383.
Sixty-five new cases have been reported since Sunday.
Officials from the Brazos County Health District said 171 people with the illness have recovered and 194 cases remain active. Five Brazos County residents remain hospitalized with symptoms related to the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
Eighteen Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19, with the last death reported May 8.
Officials said Friday that 6,783 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers.
St. Joseph Catholic School senior parade
Photo provided by St. Joseph Catholic School
