Brazos County health officials reported 145 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest single-day total of new cases in Brazos County since the start of the pandemic.
The new cases bring the number of overall cases in the county to 1,025.
“This is a relaxing of our social distancing,” said Dr. Seth Sullivan, Brazos County’s alternate health authority. “That’s what this is directly attributable to.”
Sullivan attributed half of Wednesday’s cases to clusters and half to community spread.
Of the total cases, 507 are considered active, 129 more than Tuesday’s total; 493 people have recovered, which is 16 more than Tuesday’s total.
There were 27 Brazos County residents hospitalized Wednesday, which is the most hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic. Sullivan said there are 52 total hospitalizations, including patients from surrounding counties. He said Brazos County’s intensive care capacity is at nearly 70%.
“These are numbers for concern,” Sullivan said.
Health officials said Wednesday that 12,102 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 1,460 more than Tuesday’s total.
To date, 25 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19. The latest death was reported Saturday.
A spokesperson from Sanderson Farms confirmed 50 of the 145 cases reported in Brazos County on Wednesday were from Sanderson Farms employees. All employees from the company’s Bryan plant were tested last week, the spokesperson said.
Contact tracing has been stressed and has also become challenging, Sullivan said. He said of the cases reported, there could be two to three times as many contacts.
“What that means is if we have 145 cases that we’ve identified, we have another perhaps 400 to 500 contacts who need to be identified, notified and educated,” Sullivan said. “You can see how in one day’s work, that can become overwhelming very quickly.”
Sullivan said normally contact tracing happens within 24 to 48 hours, but when backlogs occur, it can take a week or two.
“The thing that happens, and this has happened in other areas, is that contact tracing just becomes impossible,” Sullivan said. “That’s happened in other areas that have been hit so hard. They just can’t keep up with the contact tracing, and we have zero interest in that and we have an interest in maintaining the contact tracing. ... But as these numbers mount, and the amount of people who are working on [contact tracing] cannot meet that demand, then that time to get to our contacts is severely impacted.”
The Brazos County Health District has done all local contact tracing during the pandemic so far. Sullivan said the health district is moving into a phase where it will be working with Texas A&M University to do the contact tracing.
“Texas A&M has been very helpful, been a great friend, a great ally to the health district and has really stepped up,” Sullivan said. “What they’re doing is helping us with contact tracing, and so we will have a partnership that is, literally, unfolding right now. There’s been a lot of work behind the scenes to get that up and going and I’m proud our community can step up and collaborate that way.”
Sullivan said residents need to continue to take the virus seriously.
“Although the vast majority of individuals who are impacted by this virus will not suffer severe consequences, there is a substantial proportion who will, and of those who do, the consequences are disastrous,” Sullivan said. “This is a time that is frustrating. It’s unprecedented. It’s all the things we’ve been talking about for three months, but it’s real. It’s here, and we have to look out for one another. We have to do our part.”
The health district will have its next news conference to provide updates on COVID-19 on Monday at 4:30 p.m. The news conference can be seen at theeagle.com or on our Facebook page.
Brazos Valley
Grimes County saw a spike in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, while the six other Brazos Valley counties all reported small increases in cases.
Grimes County reported 43 additional cases, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 317. Of those cases, 240 are connected to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
Washington County reported one additional case, for a total of 223 cases and 149 recoveries.
Milam County reported three additional cases, increasing the overall total there to 51 cases and 37 recoveries
In Burleson County, three new cases were reported Wednesday, bringing the county’s overall case count to 48.
Madison County reported one additional case, raising the number of cases to 23.
Robertson County reported two additional cases for a total of 20 cases overall.
Leon County had one new case Wednesday, it’s 13th since the start of the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.