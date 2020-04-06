An additional 19 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brazos County, health officials announced Sunday, marking the county’s largest one-day jump in cases since the novel coronavirus pandemic began last month.

The increase brings the total number of cases confirmed in the county to 94, more than double the number from one week ago.

On Sunday, officials from the Brazos County Health District also announced the county’s sixth death related to the disease, a man in his 80s who had been hospitalized. Health officials did not release more information about the case, as has been the department’s practice to protect patient privacy.

Eleven people remained hospitalized with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus on Sunday, up from eight the day before.

The number of people who had recovered from the illness remained at 10 on Sunday, health department officials said. To be considered recovered, patients must be fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medicine and it must be at least seven days from the onset of symptoms.

Officials said 76% of the Brazos County cases are community spread.

In neighboring Washington County, which reported its only coronavirus-related death on Friday, officials reported 19 cases Sunday, an increase of two cases from the day before. One person in Washington County has recovered, officials there said.

Burleson, Robertson and Leon counties each reported two cases with no deaths. Grimes County remained at three positive cases on Sunday, and Milam County reported a new case, bringing its total number of cases to three. Madison County was the only spot in the Brazos Valley without a positive case.

In Waco, the total number of cases reported on Sunday was 53, with 19 people recovered, one death and five people hospitalized, including three in critical condition, the Waco-McClennan County Public Health District reported on its website. Health officials there continued to monitor 100 people, which includes contacts of people who have tested positive.

The state had 6,812 cases on Sunday, with 127 deaths.

Brazos County’s first case of COVID-19 was reported March 17. The county remains under a shelter-in-place order through April 30.

