More than 75% of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brazos County since April 26 are Hispanic, according to the Brazos County Health District, and at 45.7%, Latino individuals now constitute a plurality of the coronavirus cases in the county.
Dr. Seth Sullivan, Brazos County Alternate Health Authority, said the county has 140 active cases after he reported seven new positive tests at a Monday press conference. The confirmed number of cases is 278 in the county, with 120 people recovered and four people hospitalized. Eighteen people have died in the county from COVID-19.
In late April and early May, the daily number of cases slowed; between May 4 and Sunday, the county saw multiple days of double-digit daily increases.
“I don’t think we’re at the peak,” Sullivan said. “We’ve reported more cases, the virus continues to transmit, it is in our community, no mistake about it — and this is not just because we are testing more. There is transmission in our community. Let’s be clear about that.”
The demographic breakdown of total cases Monday was 45.7% Hispanic or Latino, 43.2% white and 9.7% black. One week ago, the demographic breakdown of cases in Brazos County was 50.7% white, 35.9% Hispanic or Latino and 12% black.
Local leaders from some of the county’s Hispanic communities spoke at Monday’s briefing to share preventive measures of COVID-19 in both English and Spanish.
Attorney Daniel Hernandez said since April 26, 77% of the new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County are Hispanics.
“That’s a major issue, especially since [the Hispanic] population is a little over 25% in this county,” Hernandez said. “Something is happening.”
Hernandez said employees at his law firm are wearing masks, and he encouraged other business owners and employees throughout the county to lead by example and wear masks and use other safety measures.
“Our children are watching us,” he said. “If we take it seriously, if we use the words of how to be safe, our children will use them.”
Sullivan and Hernandez articulated a hypothesis that virus contamination of some essential workers in various industries may have contributed in part to the rise in numbers among Latino residents in the county.
The number of tests performed — 4,349 — is the same as the previous day. Sullivan said testing results, and an analysis of the recent reopening of certain aspects of the economy and society, are somewhat behind because of lag times in some data sets. He said the health district is still waiting for the results of more than 160 tests performed by state officials Thursday at the Brazos County Expo Complex.
“I think that we have learned a lot about the transmission dynamics of this virus in our community,” Sullivan said. “We learned this past seven weeks what a lockdown or shelter-in-place — what we’ve been through — we learned how those dynamics affected the virus transmission. What we’re seeing now is that we’re starting to circulate more and we’re seeing cases. … They’re definitely correlated, but we’re looking to see if there’s a causation, one to the other.
“As soon as we get data in, we report it,” Sullivan said.
On Monday afternoon, Gov. Greg Abbott said the state of Texas will begin testing 100% of nursing home residents and staff for COVID-19. During the Brazos County press conference, Sullivan expressed support for Abbott’s directive.
Asked about what COVID-19 projection models are telling the health district and the experts at Texas A&M, Sullivan said data from the next five to seven days will be important in understanding the impacts of economic reopenings.
“I’m concerned that we’ll have more cases. I’m concerned about what more cases means for our hospitals, I’m concerned what it means for our community. No doubt about it,” Sullivan said. “We have to ensure that we are doing everything that we can do. This reopening is happening all around. We have to do it safely.”
