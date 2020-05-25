Brazos County health officials reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, capping a weekend that saw a spike of 55 cases and a 19th death.
The county’s overall number of COVID-19 cases passed 400 over the weekend, with 438 positive tests. Brazos County’s first confirmed case was reported March 17.
On Sunday, five Brazos County residents remained hospitalized with symptoms related to the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, and 248 cases remained active, according to figures reported by the Brazos County Health District. Officials there said 171 Brazos County residents have recovered from the illness, meaning they have been free of fever for 72 hours without medication and 10 days has passed since the onset of symptoms.
The number of tests performed for COVID-19 by Brazos County health care officials passed 7,000 over the weekend, with health department officials saying testing capacity has increased and the number of tests expected to continue to grow.
Most of the new COVID-19 cases reported over the weekend — 45 — were linked to a Bryan retirement community.
Parc at Traditions announced Saturday that 191 residents and employees were tested last week, and 45 tests came back positive on Saturday. Eleven of the positive cases were staff members, and 34 were residents, according to a statement from the facility. Most of those who tested positive had no symptoms, the facility’s management said in the statement.
The facility, which offers independent living, assisted living and memory care for seniors, said all residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have been quarantined and enhanced safety measures, including a no-visitor policy, rigorous screening and disinfecting and social distancing protocols, were in place.
The death reported over the weekend — the first COVID-19-related death of a Brazos County resident since May 8 — was a woman in her 80s who had been hospitalized, officials said.
Over the past seven days, the number of Brazos County cases has increased by 113 cases, or nearly 35%. A combined 117 cases had been reported in the two prior weeks.
Brazos County has 1.9 confirmed cases per 1,000 residents, according to state data.
Brazos Valley
Across the Brazos Valley, the number of positive COVID-19 cases remained mostly unchanged from the day before, with only Burleson County reporting a single new case, raising the county’s total to 22. The newest case was a woman in her 30s who had contact with a previously known positive patient, officials said. Six county residents have recovered, and 223 tests have been performed.
Grimes County was reporting 99 positive cases for the second day in a row. The five newest cases confirmed on Saturday were all men incarcerated with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Thirteen Grimes County residents have recovered, and 391 tests have been performed, according to county data. One person, an inmate at the Wallace Pack Unit, has died.
According to the TDCJ, 122 inmates and seven staff members at the Pack Unit have tested positive for COVID-19. There were 131 at the prison on Sunday who were medically isolated, which is defined as those who have a communicable disease and are sick and contagious. There were 498 inmates who, while not sick, are under medical restriction because they may have been exposed to an illness, the according to the TDCJ website.
In Washington County, 196 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Ten people remained hospitalized, and the county’s death toll was 26. Fifty-seven people have recovered, county officials said.
Milam County has 28 cases, and county officials report 22 recoveries, one death and one person in the hospital.
Robertson County has seven cases, with two recoveries, according to the Texas Department State Health Services. In Leon County, there are nine cases with three recoveries. Madison County has eight cases, with two recoveries.
Statewide
Across the state on Sunday, officials were reporting 55,348 positive cases of coronavirus, an increase of 839 cases in 24 hours. There have been 1,519 deaths related to COVID-19, according to the Department of State Health Services. As of Sunday, an estimated 33,385 people have recovered. There were 1,572 COVID-19-confirmed patients hospitalized in Texas on Sunday, according to the state figures.
Harris County has the most cases with 10,770; 219 people have died there. Moore County in the Texas Panhandle has the highest infection rate per capita, with 23.73 cases per 1,000 people. There have been 512 cases and 13 deaths there.
