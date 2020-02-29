The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday a slight uptick in reports of mail theft.
In a press release, deputies urged local residents to protect themselves from becoming a victim.
“This involves people’s mail in their mailboxes being taken, not so much their packages being taken,” BCSO spokesman Deputy Stephen Garon said. “This is envelopes being stolen, and during this time of year, people’s W-2 [tax statements] are being distributed. ... I’d say this is a risk every tax season. It’s a trend.”
Garon said the mail thefts have taken place across the county, though the most reports were made in northern Brazos County.
“We have not asked for any security footage from [residents] yet,” Garon said. “We did just get enrolled in the Neighbors app, which gives us the ability to do that. But in this investigation so far, we haven’t, that I know of, found anybody who has cameras that could [provide that] footage.”
Garon noted that offenders in these cases often act quickly to steal credit cards, cash and documents with personal information.
“All people need to do to report this is call dispatch,” he said. “We’ll have a deputy respond out there.”
While the sheriff’s office suggests theft victims to call the BCSO non-emergency line at 979-361-4900, Bryan and College Station’s police departments take mail theft reports in different ways. College Station Police Department spokesman Officer Tristen Lopez said for any case of mail theft in which a victim cannot provide information on a suspect, College Station citizens should submit an online report through the city website. He added that these cases often pose challenges for police.
He explained that in years past, a College Station police officer would respond in-person for initial mail theft reports, but only to deliver a packet of information that a victim would be expected to complete. Today, online reporting streamlines the same process.
Lopez said while a mail theft case with no suspect information or evidence may not be solved, it’s still important to CSPD that victims report these crimes. With consistent reporting, police will have more adequate data to determine what neighborhoods require extra attention and resources allocated from police.
Bryan Police Department spokeswoman Officer Kelley McKethan said Bryan does not offer online
reporting for mail theft, but the department will accept reports made over the phone. She suggested victims whose situation involves information on a suspect call the department dispatch at 979-361-3888. Those without evidence or suspect information can make a report by calling the non-emergency line at 979-209-5300.
The sheriff’s office suggests residents pick up mail from personal mail boxes promptly, and only deposit mail in their personal mail boxes close to mail carrier pickup times. Residents should inquire about overdue mail and packages, and never send cash through the mail. People also have the option, when shipping packages, to order that the package be held for the intended recipient at that recipient’s local post office. Post office boxes and locking personal mail boxes are options consumers may want to consider for sending and receiving mail.
The U.S. Postal Service also offers a free service known as Informed Delivery, which allows customers to view digital images of mail expected to be delivered each day. If a user does not receive an expected piece of mail, a box can be checked indicating it was not delivered. The service also allows a user to leave delivery instructions if he or she won’t be home to accept a package, as well as schedule a redelivery. To sign up, visit informeddelivery.usps.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.