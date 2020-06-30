The Brazos County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a man last seen Monday.
According to officials, Brian Smith was last seen driving a black 2001 Ford F150 with the license plate BPV0094. He was reported missing Monday.
No other information was released.
Anyone with knowledge of Smith's whereabouts are asked to call local authorities or the Brazos County Sheriff's Office at 979-361-3888.
