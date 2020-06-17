The Brazos County Tax Office lobby is now open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and public access is limited to maintain social distancing.
Visitors must enter and exit through the front door so staff can keep track of how many customers are inside, but the lobby exit will still be used for dealer and title company pickup and drop-off and deliveries.
Brazos County residents who opted for a split payment option on their 2019 taxes have the second payment due date approaching on June 30. Tax Office officials said there will be a daytime drop box in the office. A night deposit in lane one of the drive through area is always open.
All staff members at the office are required to wear masks unless they are at their stations, and each station is cleaned between customers. Employees have their temperatures taken each day. There are Plexiglas shields at each station.
Visitors are not required to wear masks, but residents are asked to consider other options, such as using the website, mail or night drop box to take care of their tax office business.
For more information on the office, visit brazostax.org.
