Brazos County Tax Office opened its drive-thru windows Friday in an expansion of its current services following the expiration of the county’s shelter-in-place order. County Tax Assessor Kristy Roe said Friday afternoon that county residents waited in their cars in lines of more than 30 vehicles.
Hours for the drive-thru windows are 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
The drive-thru windows are limited to vehicle registration renewals, disabled parking placards, some permits and property tax payments.
Currently, according to Roe, the tax office can process every type of transaction except for title transfers between individuals. Almost every other type of transaction with the tax office can be handled over the internet, through the mail, or by dropping the paperwork in the drop safe located in lane one of the tax office.
“We’ve been trying to expand and help people through this process, but at the same time, we have to take consideration of the staff, as well,” Roe said.
Roe said that before Friday, one-third of her staff has been working in the office at any given time. That figure increased to 50%, and the potential safety risk of opening the lobby means that there is no current exact planned date to reopen the lobby. Before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Roe, between 400 and 500 people visited the tax office daily.
“We’re not rushing into anything because we have to keep the staff and the customers safe,” Roe said. “That’s our primary concern right now.”
Roe recommended that residents call to verify the best options and process for their needs. To contact the office, please call 979-775-9930, or visit their website at www.brazostax.org.
