The Brazos County Tax Office has expanded some services and is now offering limited services in the building's lobby.
The office has opened two title service windows to assist local residents, Kristeen Roe, the county's tax assessor-collector, announced in a press release Thursday.
Staffing at the office remains limited and motor vehicle processes are still delayed by the statewide disaster declaration in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The expanded services will be offered from 8 a.m. to noon on weekdays, and all paperwork must be filled out before entering the building. The number of customers allowed in the lobby will remain limited.
Only title transfers will be served in the office's lobby. Other transactions are being processed online, through the night drop box at the office and through drive-thru windows.
The drive-thru windows are open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. but have wait times of up to 2 1/2 hours.
