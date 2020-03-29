The Brazos County Youth Livestock Show is having an online premium sale to help FFA and 4-H students in the county who could not showcase their projects and animals due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.
This year’s Brazos County Youth Livestock Show was scheduled to start March 24 with the premium auction Saturday, but the coronavirus forced the auction to take place online. On March 17, BCYLA announced this year’s show would be canceled due to the threat posed by COVID-19.
The COVID-19 Recovery Premium Online Sale, operated by Coleman & Patterson, opened at 8 a.m. Saturday and closes at 8 p.m. Monday.
In addition to the sales, people can contribute add-ons for students. The sale includes animals, ag mechanics projects and consumer science projects. All contributions are tax-deductible due to BCYLA’s designation as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.
“The financial impact of this event cancelation is substantial for over 300 hard-working Brazos County 4-H and FFA youth who have financially and physically invested a year of their lives in their projects,” a release from BCYLA states.
In a Facebook video, Bret Richards with Coleman & Patterson noted many students use the money they receive in the auction to go to college or to invest in their next project.
The starting bids were set by the Silver Spurs Buying Group, and each lot will increase in $25 increments.
For more information about the sale and a link to the online auction, go to bcyla.net/covid19recovery.
