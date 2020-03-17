Stormie Sigler, 15, rests on her pig, Hank, after arriving at the Brazos County Expo for the 63rd Annual Brazos County Youth Livestock Show on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Read more about the livestock show here. View more photos here.
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Lane Hillert’s Grand Champion steer sold to WRI Outdoors & Tractors for $19,000.
Six-year-old Khorian Alford pets a Bantam Cochin hen Thursday at the Ag-YOU-Cate event, held at the Brazos County Youth Livestock Show.
The Brazos County Youth Livestock Show has modified its schedule as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19 and will postpone The Queens Dance, premium auctions, ag mechanics and Family and Consumer Sciences events until further notice.
Matt Stokes, chairman of the show’s board, said the plan is to have the events, including the auctions, at a later date.
The show is slated to begin Thursday at the Brazos County Expo Complex in Bryan with poultry, sheep and goats and the first wave of market barrows. The second wave of market barrows and rabbits will be shown Friday. Market steers and breeding heifers will be shown Saturday.
The Brazos County Youth Livestock Association said through a message on Facebook and its website that a complete schedule will be released after a committee meeting tonight.
“Again, please know that we are doing everything in our power to get the show completed for our exhibitors,” the release from the BCYLA board of directors reads. “We ask for your patience and understanding during this ever changing situation.”
Extremely irresponsible and selfish decision. Makes absolutely no sense when considering the jeopardy such a short-sighted, naive decision has on others. Grandparents, elderly, those among us with health challenges, business owners (this decision just extends the harm), etc.
