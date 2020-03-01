The Brazos Valley African American Museum hosted its 19th annual Appreciation Banquet on Saturday evening inside the College Station Hilton.
An energetic crowd of 680 people enjoyed live music, came together for a collective rendition of Lift Every Voice and Sing and honored more than a dozen area residents for their involvement with the museum.
The annual event is the museum’s largest fundraiser, according to museum curator Wayne Sadberry and banquet co-chair Crystal Spruill Carter.
“The Brazos Valley African American Museum continues to exist as a vehicle to share and celebrate the African American experience — and other groups as well,” Carter said. “The exhibits and programs teach visitors and the citizens of the Brazos Valley through the stories of individuals, churches, businesses, organizations and institutions that have helped to shape this community.”
During the banquet, Roy Lopez from Texas A&M presented Bryan High School senior Jerry Wayland Moody Jr. with more than $3,000 combined in scholarship funds. Moody, who is ranked near the top of his class at Bryan High, received a standing ovation from the crowd.
Several elected officials were in attendance Saturday evening, including Brazos County Judge Duane Peters and Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Celina Vasquez.
Additionally, a handful of candidates for elected office attended, including Jason James, one of two Republican candidates for Brazos County Sheriff along with Wayne Dicky; Janet Dudding, who is facing Raza Rahman for the Texas House District 14 Democratic nomination; and Texas Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas, who is one of several Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate.
Precinct 4 Commissioner Irma Cauley said that the banquet holds a special place in her heart and noted the museum was the dream of the late educator Mel Pruitt.
“For us to continue to sustain this worthwhile endeavor, it’s the least I can do,” Cauley said. “When we raise more money, we can do more, and we want to do more. For us to have an African American museum functioning at the level that it does speaks volumes about this community.”
The museum opened to the public on July 22, 2006.
Robin Means Coleman, a Texas A&M vice president and associate provost for diversity, delivered the event’s keynote address. Means Coleman, who is from Pittsburgh and came to A&M by way of Ann Arbor, Michigan, in April 2018, told attendees that “for first-timers like me, Texas is certainly something to be learned and experienced.”
She said that the African American Museum helped her learn about and understand the Brazos Valley’s past and present, and she encouraged those in attendance to attend, donate and otherwise engage deeply with the museum.
“Thankfully, we have a museum that is in our community telling our story,” Means Coleman said. “I hope that you can identify with my story of learning about and experiencing culture through our museum. If so, I need you to preserve our culture and history, our aesthetic expressions, our deep archives. I sincerely need you to protect the Brazos Valley African American Museum itself — and do it with all of your might.”
Patrice French, a Texas A&M doctoral student who works in the College of Education and Human Development, said that she has attended the banquet for a few years and that it helped her engage in the community when she moved to College Station four years ago.
“I think it’s really important that this museum exists, particularly to combat erasure of history in smaller towns,” French said. “An event like this reminds me how we as a community must work collectively to support not only the documentation of history, but to continue to support the community in the future.”
The Rev. Sam Hill, pastor of North Bryan New Birth Baptist Church, is a museum board member. As Eugene Eugene performed a rendition of the Sam Cooke song A Change is Gonna Come, Hill said that the museum endeavors to preserve the history of the Brazos Valley.
“History is being made in communities across America, and there are trailblazers who need to be honored, because they were not afraid to be the first,” Hill said, noting that attendees included such trailblazers, as well as their families.
“As they leave here, we don’t want those stories to leave. We want to be able to pass those down forever,” Hill said. “Everything that happens is the past, and how you interpret the past is perspective — but only what you pass on becomes history.”
The museum honored a number of civic leaders, including Donald Thompson, the current president of the Robertson County NAACP; entrepreneur Shirley Arline Carter; and Sheree Boegner, the executive director of the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley.
Other banquet honorees included longtime educator Samuel E. Pittman II; area businessman Jim Ross; Paul and Analese Ryerson of the Salvation Army; civic leader Al Ybarra Saenz; educator and coach Justin Smith; Ruby J. Stevens-Morgan, the founder of Achievers by Choice and nSPIRE Education Consultants; Lynn Clary Yeager, the executive director of the Prenatal Clinic; the Rev. Ronnie Bullard, the president of the Ministerial Alliance in Giddings; Texas A&M director of player development Barry Davis; Yuri Kim, an active volunteer at the BVAAM; Raquel Masco, founder and CEO of SingleMoms Created4Change; and local educator, actor and theatre director Wanda Mason.
To learn more about the museum, visit www.BVAAM.org.
