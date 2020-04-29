Brazos Valley restaurants and other businesses are weighing how and when — and if, in some cases — to reopen dining rooms and floors following the Monday release of Gov. Greg Abbott’s phased reopening plan. In interviews, owners and employees expressed interwoven health, safety and economic questions and concerns that are leading to a variety of decisions.

Retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls may open with up to 25% capacity, along with museums and libraries as long as hands-on exhibits are closed. Abbott stressed that businesses are not required to open. Establishments in counties with fewer than five COVID-19 cases may open at 50% capacity.

Locally, some restaurants quickly announced they would reopen their dining rooms. The Dixie Chicken posted on Facebook that they will open Friday, and Jesse Ocaña, owner of Jesse’s Taqueria & Bakery, said it would reopen its dining room Friday as well. Both establishments, like many in the Brazos Valley, have been offering call-in order options in recent weeks.

Other businesses and entities will remain closed for now, including the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum. Communications director David Anaya said that the National Archives and Records Administration passed down the decision Tuesday afternoon.

David Fox, owner of Blue Baker, said its locations will reopen on different days, beginning with the opening of the University Drive dining room Tuesday, and tentative plans to reopen the Dominik Drive location’s floor on May 7 and Mills Park on May 11.

“We’re not in a mad race to start on Friday and we don’t feel like that’s enough time, internally, to make all the changes,” Fox said. “We’re gonna take it one store at a time and learn from each one, and take our time.”

Fox said Blue Baker, which moved to offer groceries in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, is among countless restaurants weighing a number of factors when considering how, and when, to reopen dining rooms.

“Number one is the safety of staff and the comfort of our staff — and the same for guests, and then there’s also the inability to stay closed forever and remain a viable business,” Fox said. “I do think that we can accomplish all of this. We just have to change how we’re doing things.”

Fox said employees are wearing masks and gloves, and that they will block off more than half of the tables with yellow tape, in addition to the installation of physical spacing markers at the counter and sanitizer throughout the stores.

Kristy Petty, owner of The Village in Downtown Bryan, said her staff was relieved to learn that she does not plan to reopen the dining area Friday. Petty reduced the number of staff members and said potential contraction of the virus was not worth the risk to the remaining kitchen-based employees.

“The staff that I have would just feel more comfortable leaving the doors closed,” Petty said. She added that The Village would wait another few weeks and re-evaluate — while continuing the café’s takeout and subscription options — and hoped that those who feel comfortable doing so would visit other restaurant dining rooms in the area.

Petty is one of the leaders of Brazos Feed It Forward, an effort to provide prepared meals from local independent restaurants and provide them to front-line workers in support of their ongoing work.

Meredith McCarn, Feed It Forward’s meals coordinator, said the group has distributed or committed 3,512 meals thus far, with some meals going to anyone who needs them.

Another of Feed It Forward’s leaders, Wade Beckman, owns Shipwreck Grill and said that employee safety is paramount when deciding how to operate amid the pandemic. He noted that some businesses have staff members who moved away or who may be at higher risk from COVID-19, and that employees have made divergent decisions about whether to return.

Shipwreck Grill will open its dining area, he said, with many tables blocked off.

Beckman noted there are economic questions of whether it is financially worth it to have an open dining room at a 25% max capacity.

“There’s a lot of emotion that goes in to the decision to open, and after being out this long and morphing our businesses into something we’ve never done before, I would even say there’s some anxiety that goes into it as well,” Beckman said. “Nobody wants this to be the new normal; however, it is what we have to do for now, and we believe we can do it as safely as possible for our staff and guests.”

Sandy Farris, executive director for the Downtown Bryan Association, said The Queen Theatre will remain closed for the next few months, with late summer or early fall as the likely reopening time frame. 

Farris said that the association has been in frequent communication with Downtown Bryan business leaders.

“Our merchants share the same concerns that all businesses are sharing at this time,” Farris said. “When you look back over the history of Downtown Bryan and how the city made the investment years ago to bring it back to life, I feel sure that it will come back to life much quicker than it did a decade or two ago. We have an incredible group of merchants downtown.”

Glen Brewer, president of the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber is working to be a clearinghouse of information for the more than 1,500 local businesses it represents. He shared reflections on what he has heard from local business owners in recent days.

“[Local businesses] definitely want to be part of the solution and not part of the problem,” Brewer said. “They really feel that by getting open, they can help get us back on track. I think what they are worried about is making sure the public and customers understand they are doing everything they can to make them safe while they’re running the business.”

