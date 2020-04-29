THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LEAGUE CITY HAS ISSUED A
* SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR...
SOUTHERN GRIMES COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS...
WASHINGTON COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS...
SOUTHERN BRAZOS COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS...
SOUTHERN SAN JACINTO COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS...
NORTHERN CHAMBERS COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS...
WALLER COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS...
SOUTHEASTERN POLK COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS...
HARRIS COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS...
SOUTH CENTRAL WALKER COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS...
NORTHEASTERN AUSTIN COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS...
SOUTHEASTERN BURLESON COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS...
NORTHERN FORT BEND COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS...
LIBERTY COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS...
* UNTIL 515 AM CDT.
* AT 410 AM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE
EXTENDING FROM NEAR HONEY ISLAND TO NEAR SPLENDORA TO NEAR WOODLOCH
TO NEAR NAVASOTA TO 9 MILES NORTH OF CALDWELL, MOVING SOUTH AT 40
MPH.
HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL.
SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED.
IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE
TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES.
* LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...
NORTHWESTERN PASADENA, COLLEGE STATION, SOUTHERN BRYAN, NORTHERN
BAYTOWN, CONROE, DEER PARK, BELLAIRE, BRENHAM, HUMBLE, WEST
UNIVERSITY PLACE, KATY, GALENA PARK, TOMBALL, JACINTO CITY,
LIBERTY, CLEVELAND, JERSEY VILLAGE, DAYTON, NAVASOTA AND HEMPSTEAD.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A
BUILDING.
LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS AND CONTINUOUS CLOUD TO GROUND
LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS. MOVE INDOORS IMMEDIATELY.
LIGHTNING IS ONE OF NATURE'S LEADING KILLERS. REMEMBER, IF YOU CAN
HEAR THUNDER, YOU ARE CLOSE ENOUGH TO BE STRUCK BY LIGHTNING.
&&
HAIL...1.00IN;
WIND...60MPH
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LEAGUE CITY HAS ISSUED A
* SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR...
CENTRAL BURLESON COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS...
GRIMES COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS...
NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS...
BRAZOS COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS...
SAN JACINTO COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS...
NORTHWESTERN LIBERTY COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS...
SOUTHERN POLK COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS...
SOUTHERN WALKER COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS...
* UNTIL 415 AM CDT.
* AT 335 AM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE
EXTENDING FROM NEAR LIVINGSTON TO 9 MILES EAST OF NEW WAVERLY TO 9
MILES NORTH OF ANDERSON TO 9 MILES NORTHWEST OF BRYAN TO 7 MILES
SOUTH OF CALVERT, MOVING SOUTH AT 35 MPH.
HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL.
SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED.
IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE
TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES.
* LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...
COLLEGE STATION, BRYAN, CONROE, SOUTHEASTERN HUNTSVILLE, CLEVELAND,
NAVASOTA, WILLIS, LIVINGSTON, THE WOODLANDS, WASHINGTON, SHEPHERD,
PANORAMA VILLAGE, SPLENDORA, CUT AND SHOOT, NEW WAVERLY,
COLDSPRING, MONTGOMERY, SNOOK, KURTEN AND GOODRICH.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A
BUILDING.
LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS AND CONTINUOUS CLOUD TO GROUND
LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS. MOVE INDOORS IMMEDIATELY.
LIGHTNING IS ONE OF NATURE'S LEADING KILLERS. REMEMBER, IF YOU CAN
HEAR THUNDER, YOU ARE CLOSE ENOUGH TO BE STRUCK BY LIGHTNING.
&&
HAIL...1.00IN;
WIND...60MPH
Brazos Valley restaurants and other businesses are weighing how and when — and if, in some cases — to reopen dining rooms and floors following the Monday release of Gov. Greg Abbott’s phased reopening plan. In interviews, owners and employees expressed interwoven health, safety and economic questions and concerns that are leading to a variety of decisions.
Retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls may open with up to 25% capacity, along with museums and libraries as long as hands-on exhibits are closed. Abbott stressed that businesses are not required to open. Establishments in counties with fewer than five COVID-19 cases may open at 50% capacity.
Locally, some restaurants quickly announced they would reopen their dining rooms. The Dixie Chicken posted on Facebook that they will open Friday, and Jesse Ocaña, owner of Jesse’s Taqueria & Bakery, said it would reopen its dining room Friday as well. Both establishments, like many in the Brazos Valley, have been offering call-in order options in recent weeks.
Other businesses and entities will remain closed for now, including the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum. Communications director David Anaya said that the National Archives and Records Administration passed down the decision Tuesday afternoon.
David Fox, owner of Blue Baker, said its locations will reopen on different days, beginning with the opening of the University Drive dining room Tuesday, and tentative plans to reopen the Dominik Drive location’s floor on May 7 and Mills Park on May 11.
“We’re not in a mad race to start on Friday and we don’t feel like that’s enough time, internally, to make all the changes,” Fox said. “We’re gonna take it one store at a time and learn from each one, and take our time.”
Fox said Blue Baker, which moved to offer groceries in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, is among countless restaurants weighing a number of factors when considering how, and when, to reopen dining rooms.
“Number one is the safety of staff and the comfort of our staff — and the same for guests, and then there’s also the inability to stay closed forever and remain a viable business,” Fox said. “I do think that we can accomplish all of this. We just have to change how we’re doing things.”
Fox said employees are wearing masks and gloves, and that they will block off more than half of the tables with yellow tape, in addition to the installation of physical spacing markers at the counter and sanitizer throughout the stores.
Kristy Petty, owner of The Village in Downtown Bryan, said her staff was relieved to learn that she does not plan to reopen the dining area Friday. Petty reduced the number of staff members and said potential contraction of the virus was not worth the risk to the remaining kitchen-based employees.
“The staff that I have would just feel more comfortable leaving the doors closed,” Petty said. She added that The Village would wait another few weeks and re-evaluate — while continuing the café’s takeout and subscription options — and hoped that those who feel comfortable doing so would visit other restaurant dining rooms in the area.
Petty is one of the leaders of Brazos Feed It Forward, an effort to provide prepared meals from local independent restaurants and provide them to front-line workers in support of their ongoing work.
Meredith McCarn, Feed It Forward’s meals coordinator, said the group has distributed or committed 3,512 meals thus far, with some meals going to anyone who needs them.
Another of Feed It Forward’s leaders, Wade Beckman, owns Shipwreck Grill and said that employee safety is paramount when deciding how to operate amid the pandemic. He noted that some businesses have staff members who moved away or who may be at higher risk from COVID-19, and that employees have made divergent decisions about whether to return.
Shipwreck Grill will open its dining area, he said, with many tables blocked off.
Beckman noted there are economic questions of whether it is financially worth it to have an open dining room at a 25% max capacity.
“There’s a lot of emotion that goes in to the decision to open, and after being out this long and morphing our businesses into something we’ve never done before, I would even say there’s some anxiety that goes into it as well,” Beckman said. “Nobody wants this to be the new normal; however, it is what we have to do for now, and we believe we can do it as safely as possible for our staff and guests.”
Sandy Farris, executive director for the Downtown Bryan Association, said The Queen Theatre will remain closed for the next few months, with late summer or early fall as the likely reopening time frame.
Farris said that the association has been in frequent communication with Downtown Bryan business leaders.
“Our merchants share the same concerns that all businesses are sharing at this time,” Farris said. “When you look back over the history of Downtown Bryan and how the city made the investment years ago to bring it back to life, I feel sure that it will come back to life much quicker than it did a decade or two ago. We have an incredible group of merchants downtown.”
Glen Brewer, president of the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber is working to be a clearinghouse of information for the more than 1,500 local businesses it represents. He shared reflections on what he has heard from local business owners in recent days.
“[Local businesses] definitely want to be part of the solution and not part of the problem,” Brewer said. “They really feel that by getting open, they can help get us back on track. I think what they are worried about is making sure the public and customers understand they are doing everything they can to make them safe while they’re running the business.”
Our rescue pup makes us smile while we stay home.
I've been picking dewberries.
It’s finally swimming pool weather.
I love my little sister.
I received a letter in the mail from one of my best friends.
We enjoy being silly.
I finally got Willie's takeout.
I get to play outside.
The weather has been gorgeous.
of popsicles.
It's my 15th birthday.
I am getting to hang out at my home.
I get to ride my bike today.
I'm going to be a big cousin.
I'm spending time with family and friends.
I love the agriculture industry.
I'm eating food.
I got to show my heifer this week.
BCR Ventures put on an awesome event for the youth.
I'm just happy to be here.
I get to come home and visit my family.
It's spring break.
I'm watching my future daughter-in-law at the rodeo.
I'm happy to be back in Texas visiting my mom.
My heifer looks good.
It's spring break.
I'm hoping to win a BTHO Coronavirus buckle.
We're at the last Aggie men's home basketball game and it's been such an exciting season.
My school's basketball team made it to state.
College Station High School is at the state championships.
Our girls made it to the state championship game.
All the donors at Exploration Day are having the best day ever.
I'm about to graduate.
I get to spend my day with 42 amazing kids.
It is a beautiful day.
I'm watching my first track meet at A&M.
I get to watch track.
My kids and grandkids are all here for the track meet.
I'm at Texas A&M making my parents proud.
I made a 100 on my quiz today.
I'm a student at A&M.
The Aggies know how to do layups.
It's my last semester of college.
I love ice cream.
It's my first winter in Texas in 81 years.
The Aggies are winning.
I got a plant.
I get the opportunity to educate fellow students about a healthy diet.
I'm a successful real estate photographer.
I'm front row for basketball.
Good friends and free shirts.
It's $1 weenie night.
I get to watch Aggie basketball with all my friends.
BigShots Golf Aggieland is coming to town.
I'm helping CSISD fund summer camp for children.
I attended the Four Chaplains Memorial.
I have a new granddaughter coming.
I got to see my best friend from high school.
I'm seeing Daniel Tiger with my granddaughters.
I have good friends and a good community
I'm blessed.
I am chatting with my friend about something funny.
I am working my first performance as a MSC OPAS manager.
I got snacks.
A&M is going to win this game.
I'm going to Breakaway tonight and God is good
I'm spending time with my sister.
I'm having fun with my mom right now,
I'm laughing with a friend about something a professor did.
It's great to be an Aggie.
I am in town for an overnight with the Corps of Cadets.
I'm playing with my friends.
It's a good day.
God blessed me with great people.
The weather is warming up.
It's been a good day.
We're off of school today.
I get to spend time with my daughter
I'm home.
We are registering people to vote.
I get to spend time with my mom in the beautiful weather.
I love my school.
I'm taking pictures with my friend Kennedy.
Because it's the first day back for slackline Friday in Academic Plaza.
I'm back with my Aggie community and friends.
Rudder girls' basketball is 22-2.
I'm starting off a good year.
Because I'm learning about history.
I'm graduating in May.
There was no line to pick up my textbooks.
I celebrated my birthday on Dec. 31.
I'm glad to be back teaching kids in school.
I'm reliving the '80s.
I had a good Christmas break.
I'm cute.
It's the new year.
I love Rudder basketball.
Because I'm getting to learn more about and honor our past president.
I'm at Reed Arena.
Texas A&M beat Oklahoma State at the bowl game.
I'm blessed.
It's bowl season.
The Lady Cougars won the championship at the Aggieland Invitational tournament.
I got a break off from school.
My sister is in town.
I'm in town visiting my family for Christmas.
I've got one semester left of high school.
I love the Christmas season and spending time with family and friends.
I'm going to see 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' today.
I'm happy to work at the food bank.
It is a beautiful day outside.
It's Christmastime.
I'm enjoying my new school.
I can run really fast.
The Green Bay Packers beat the Bears on Sunday.
It's almost Christmas.
I live in the greatest place in America.
I just finished my first semester as an Aggie.
I'm with my friends.
I'm going snowboarding soon for the very first time.
It's Christmastime.
I got a new pair of pink Crocs.
I made a 100% on my final.
I’m going to have a great dinner tonight.
I made it through the semester.
It's Christmastime.
I didn't have to cook today.
My children and grandchildren are here visiting.
I'm here in College Station with my family.
The weather's so nice.
My three grandchildren are in town.
Santa Claus is coming to town.
It's almost Christmas.
The holiday season is here.
I get to see my nine-month-old niece this weekend.
I'm making people's bellies not hungry anymore.
I love the books at TAMU Press.
I love making people happy.
God is good.
It's all about the little things.
My professor canceled class.
I finally got a new pair of boots.
I'm thankful to be giving back.
I'm just happy.
I'm having a really great day.
The semester's almost over.
I hate the cold weather but I love being warm.
I love my teacup poodle.
I'm an Aggie.
I get to see hundreds of children's smiling faces every day.
I like beating Dad when we play Minecraft.
It's Veterans Day, and I'm a vet. Happy Veterans Day from one vet to all of you others out there.
I'm happy to be taking part in this year's UIL oral reading competition.
I have awesome band students.
You have to stay positive when exams are coming up.
I love my dogs like they were my children.
A smile is the best way to start the day.
I love my great students.
I have the best co-workers.
I have an amazing family.
I got my braces off.
I got 10 hours of sleep last night.
God is awesome.
I'm kicking butt in fantasy basketball.
I watched three good movies this weekend.
I enjoy where I work.
I've made progress playing the guitar.
I just got an "A" on an exam.
I get to work with my friends.
I'm going to the Ren fest.
I get to work with amazing colleagues.
God has blessed me with a wonderful family.
I get to hang out with my students.
I'm with a friend picking out pumpkins to paint.
It's starting to feel like fall.
I'm getting off work soon.
I just moved here from up north.
I'm with my sister-in-law.
We don't have Shy-Anne practice.
I finished all my tests this week.
I chipped a hole-in-one during practice.
I'm a fightin' Texas Aggie.
I don't have any food on my teeth.
It's beautiful weather outside.
The Aggies are gonna whip Alabama.
I'm having lunch with my boyfriend.
It's fall season.
I'm learning about Young Living essential oils.
I'm in Downtown Bryan with friends.
I'm partying with some of my favorite old co-workers.
I'm hanging out with my kid.
All the good music in Texas.
I live in Bryan.
I just got a free cookie on my first night working at Reed Arena.
I'm going home this weekend.
We play Arkansas this weekend.
God is good.
I'm ready to tackle this naval science exam.
I'm visiting the newly renovated Larry J. Ringer Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.