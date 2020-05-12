There is still time for Brazos Valley residents to respond to the census as deadlines have been pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Residents have until Oct. 31 to respond online, by phone or by mail, according to 2020census.gov. Beginning Aug. 11, census takers will begin visiting homes of those who have not yet replied to interview residents in person. The Census Bureau was going to deliver data to the president by December, but that has been delayed until April. The census data is used to determine the number of seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Bryan staff planner and 2020 census liaison Allison Kay said filling out the census is critical, as the results help determine how $675 billion in federal funding is allocated to state, county and local governments. The money helps fund school programs, hospitals, roads, public works, assistance programs, SNAP and more.
Kay said Bryan’s self-response rate is similar to the last census in 2010, with 52.9%. The state’s rate, she said, is a little bit higher at 53.2%, and the national self response rate is 58.6%. Response rates are lower, she said, in areas of the city with high student or minority populations.
“The information is not going to harm you in any way,” Kay said. “This is very important and is mandated by the Constitution. It actually helps your city and helps your neighbors and helps everybody in general to make your city a better place.”
In College Station, the self-response rate is at 47.8%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau website. College Station staff planner and census liaison Jade Broadnax said the city has response rates in the 70 and 80% ranges in south College Station and other parts of town with more permanent residents and established homeowner and neighborhood associations. There are lower than normal response rates, she said, in areas with high levels of student housing.
“I fully attribute that to COVID-19,” Broadnax said of the low response rates in student housing areas.
Broadnax said that even though many students returned to their hometowns by census day on April 1 due to classes at Texas A&M moving online in response to the novel coronavirus, they are still required to use the Brazos Valley address that they live in for most of the year. Even students who just graduated, she said, should use the address they had in the Bryan-College Station area.
Students who lived on campus do not need to respond since they are already counted and reported to census officials by Texas A&M. International students should also fill out a census with the U.S. address that they lived in most of the time, Broadnax said.
University leaders are working to ensure students know how to properly respond to their census, Broadnax said, with social media posts, a website and emails to students.
Kay said that the census does not include questions about citizenship status and is confidential.
As of last week, the Census Bureau has started to resume some field operations in select locations, according to the census website, and people can apply to be a Census taker.
To fill out the 2020 U.S. Census online and for more information, go to 2020census.gov. The census can be completed over the phone at 844-330-2020 for English or 844-468-2020 for Spanish. Numbers for other languages are available on the census website.
People can return the paper questionnaire — filled out using blue or black ink — to U.S. Census Bureau National Processing Center, 1201 E 10th St., Jeffersonville, IN 47132.
