ONGOING CANCELLATIONS
• The Brazos County Youth Livestock Show has been canceled.
• Programming at the Meyer Senior and Community Center, the Southwood Community Center and the Lincoln Recreation Center is postponed or canceled through March 29.
• Adult pickleball games have been postponed until Bryan school district facilities are available.
• Meetings and gatherings for the Brazos County Master Gardener program have been canceled through the end of the month. The group’s plant sale scheduled for Saturday has been canceled.
• All activities at the Brazos County Senior Citizens Association have been canceled through March 29. The center will be closed.
• All jury trials scheduled in Bryan’s Municipal Court for March and April will be rescheduled.
CANCELLATIONS OF OTHER EVENTS
• Friday: Movies in the Park: The Secret Life of Pets 2 at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater; Maroon & White Night in Downtown Bryan; fifth annual Starlight Affair will be rescheduled; the city of Bryan’s meet and greet with new library director Bea Saba has been postponed.
• Saturday: 5K on the Runway; Island Party; Purple Dash 5K; Wildflower Day; Tough Rudder College Station 2020; Bryan-College Station Model Railroad Society Open House
• Sunday: CHI St. Joseph Health’s Gran Fondo Ride fundraiser; Asleep at the Wheel with the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra will be rescheduled; Chloe Roo’s National Puppy Day 5K is rescheduled for May 17; Monarch March.
• Monday: The city of Bryan’s Midtown Area Plan public meeting
• March 26: Brazos County Relay for Life Survivor Dinner
• March 26: Unbound’s Night of Hope
• March 28: The Bryan Police Department’s Blue Bunny Egg Hunt and Picnic Breakfast; Living History Weekend; Texas A&M’s student-run community service project The Big Event; Texas A&M Vet School Open House
• March 29: Living History Weekend
• March 31: Fiddler on the Roof
• April 1: Fiddler on the Roof
• April 3-4: Chilifest
• April 4: Easter Celebration at George Bush Presidential Library & Museum; The city of Bryan’s April Pools Day; 2020 Big Gay 5K and Barbecue.
• April 8: The Bryan-College Station Woman’s Club House and Garden tour
• April 14: Friends of Chamber Music’s showing of Black Orpheus at Queen Theatre
• April 17-18: Spring Aggie Ring Day at Texas A&M University
• April 20: RENT
• April 21: Texas A&M University’s Aggie Muster will not have an in-person ceremony on campus; Friends of Chamber Music’s Concert Series at A&M United Methodist Church
• April 22: RENT
• April 25: The Bluebonnet Street Rodders 29th Ever Car Show has been rescheduled for Oct. 17.
• April 26: The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra is planning to rescheduled the Star Wars concert
• May 2: Relay for Life of Brazos County
• May 6: Senior Expo
• May 7-9: Texas A&M spring graduation ceremonies are postponed.
CLOSURES
• The Eagle’s Bryan office will be closed to the public until further notice. Publication and delivery of the paper will continue.
• All branches of the Bryan-College Station Public Library System are closed.
• City of Bryan and College Station offices are closed.
• The Bryan Aquatic Center will be closed through March 29, as will the city’s public pavilions, shelters, sports field and sport facilities, the Bryan Tennis Center and the Neal Recreation Center.
• The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum is closed until further notice
• • Blue Bell Creameries in Brenham has closed its visitor center, ice cream parlor, country store and observation deck until further notice.
• The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley has closed its Bryan and Caldwell facilities until the Bryan school district resumes classes.
• The city of College Station’s Lincoln Recreation Center is closed through March 29. The center’s after-school program will follow the College Station school district schedule.
• Cinemark movie theater, Premiere Cinemas, Star Cinema Grill and the Queen Theatre are closed.
• The Brazos Valley of Natural History is closed through March 31.
• Grand Station Entertainment in College Station will be closed through April 1.
