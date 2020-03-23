Public gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited in Bryan, College Station and Brazos County in an effort to reduce the possibility of exposure to COVID-19.
• The College Station City Council will hold a special meeting via teleconference Monday to consider extending the city’s disaster declaration.
• The Bryan City Council will meet on Tuesday to consider extending the disaster declaration.
SCHOOL FOOD SITES
• The Bryan and College Station school districts are providing school lunches each weekday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. through April 3.
The pickup locations in Bryan are:
• Bryan High School
• Long Intermediate
• Rayburn Intermediate
• Kemp-Carver Elementary School
Pickup locations in College Station are:
• College Hills Elementary
• River Bend Elementary
• South Knoll Elementary
• Southwood Valley Elementary
• Oakwood Intermediate
LIBRARY PICKUP
• The Clara B. Mounce Public Library in Bryan and Larry J. Ringer Library in College Station are offering curbside pickup from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The libraries remain closed through March 31. Holds for pickup can be made online or by phone. Call 209-5600 for the Mounce Library and 764-3416 for the Ringer Library or visit bcslibrary.org.
ONGOING CANCELLATIONS
• The Brazos County Youth Livestock Show has been canceled.
• Programming at the Meyer Senior and Community Center, the Southwood Community Center and the Lincoln Recreation Center is postponed or canceled through March 29.
• Adult pickleball games have been postponed until Bryan school district facilities are available.
• Meetings and gatherings for the Brazos County Master Gardener program have been canceled through the end of the month. The group’s plant sale scheduled for Saturday has been canceled.
• All activities at the Brazos County Senior Citizens Association have been canceled through March 29. The center will be closed.
• All jury trials scheduled in Bryan’s Municipal Court for March and April will be rescheduled.
• Central Texas Beekeepers meeting canceled until further notice.
CANCELLATIONS OF OTHER EVENTS
• Monday: The city of Bryan’s Midtown Area Plan public meeting
• Wednesday: The Read by 3rd Luncheon has been canceled.
• Thursday: Brazos County Relay for Life Survivor Dinner
• Thursday: Unbound’s Night of Hope
• Saturday: The Bryan Police Department’s Blue Bunny Egg Hunt and Picnic Breakfast, Living History Weekend, Texas A&M’s student-run community service project The Big Event, Texas A&M Vet School Open House
• Sunday: Living History Weekend
• March 31: Fiddler on the Roof
• April 1: Fiddler on the Roof
• April 3-4: Chilifest
• April 4: Easter Celebration at George Bush Presidential Library & Museum
• April 4: The city of Bryan’s April Pools Day
• April 4: 2020 Big Gay 5K and Barbecue
• April 8: The Bryan-College Station Woman’s Club House and Garden tour
• April 14: Friends of Chamber Music’s showing of Black Orpheus at Queen Theatre
• April 17-18: Spring Aggie Ring Day at Texas A&M University
• April 20: Rent
• April 21: Texas A&M University’s Aggie Muster will not hold an in-person ceremony on campus
• April 21: Friends of Chamber Music’s Concert Series at A&M United Methodist Church
• April 22: Rent
• April 25: The Bluebonnet Street Rodders 29th Ever Car Show has been rescheduled for Oct. 17.
• April 26: The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra is planning to reschedule the Star Wars concert
• May 2: Relay for Life of Brazos County
• May 6: Senior Expo
• May 7-9: Texas A&M spring graduation ceremonies are postponed.
CLOSURES
• The Eagle’s Bryan office will be closed to the public until further notice. Publication and delivery of the paper will continue.
• All branches of the Bryan-College Station Public Library System are closed.
• City of Bryan and College Station offices are closed.
• The Bryan Aquatic Center will be closed through March 29, as will the city’s public pavilions, shelters, sports field and sport facilities, the Bryan Tennis Center and the Neal Recreation Center.
• The Fun for All Playground and splash pad in College Station is closed, as is Veterans Park and Athletic Complex and the W.A. Tarrow Splash Pad.
• Dog parks in College Station are closed.
• The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum is closed until further notice
• Blue Bell Creameries in Brenham has closed its visitor center, ice cream parlor, country store and observation deck until further notice.
• The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley has closed its Bryan and Caldwell facilities until the Bryan school district resumes classes.
• The city of College Station’s Lincoln Recreation Center is closed through March 29. The center’s after-school program will follow the College Station school district schedule.
• Cinemark movie theater, Premiere Cinemas, Star Cinema Grill and the Queen Theatre are closed.
• The Brazos Valley of Natural History is closed through March 31.
• Grand Station Entertainment in College Station will be closed through April 1.
