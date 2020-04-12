As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to devastate some small businesses and industries, public and private construction and infrastructure work in the Brazos Valley and elsewhere continues, according to industry leaders.
In orders designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Greg Abbott and county and city officials deemed the construction sector to be an essential industry, which allows work to continue — or begin — on homes and other buildings.
Construction on restaurants, roads and other structures largely continues, with workers and companies alike called upon to practice physical distancing and other best health practices. Some hotels, including the College Station Hilton, have elected to initiate renovations as patronage has sharply declined.
Heart of Texas Goodwill Industries broke ground in February on its forthcoming 24,000-square-foot facility at 2710 Boonville Road in Bryan. Heart of Texas Goodwill CEO Shannon Wittmer said Saturday that construction of that resource and connection center is proceeding as planned, even with recent rainfall.
College Station Assistant City Manager Jennifer Prochazka said Friday that residential permit submissions have slowed in the past two weeks, but multifamily and commercial permits and inspection numbers have remained steady or even risen in some cases. She added that workers are wearing protective equipment and/or following physical distance CDC practices.
“Right now, our workload is strong on the development side,” Prochazka said.
Several infrastructure projects continue, she added, including critical projects such as water lines and sewer work. With other projects, Prochazka said, the current goal is to try to move many of them forward to a safe place or phase to “press pause.”
Longer-term projects are in the process of being evaluated, with potentially altered revenue projections as one factor in considering how and when to proceed.
In addition to the multipronged Midtown Park project, the City of Bryan is working on infrastructure improvements on Coulter Drive, Waco Street and at Edgewater Park, along with five other projects.
Bryan also has a number of active residential subdivision projects, including Edgewater, Alamosa Springs and at Forest Grove Apartments.
Hunter Goodwin, president and chief operating officer of Oldham Goodwin Group, said Friday that he attended a meeting Thursday at the construction site of a large senior housing project just south of Baylor Scott & White in College Station and had to take his temperature, follow spacing requirements and take other health safety practices.
Goodwin said Oldham Goodwin group also is developing two large multifamily projects and a number of commercial and residential facilities. He said that in talking with other industry experts, construction seems to be relatively unscathed compared to other industries, though he also noted some pandemic-related supply chain issues and some shortages.
“It is going to have impacts on the completion of projects, and it’s really going to have impacts on any ability to catch up in the schedule if there’s been a delay due to weather,” Goodwin said. “Of all the industries out there, construction has been — it’s been impacted, but less significantly than the others, from what I am seeing.”
Jimmy Pitman of Pitman Custom Homes said last week that work continues on the second “Hope House,” a large-scale effort to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars as part of the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Dream Home Showplace.
After building and selling the first Dream Home about a year ago, Pitman Custom Homes and Magruder Homes agreed to place the second Hope House in the new south College Station neighborhood of Greens Prairie Reserve. That home is a few weeks away from completion, Pitman said.
In a Thursday interview, Pitman shared updates about the second Hope House as well as reflections on the construction industry amid the ongoing health crisis. Pitman said that because March and April are traditionally high-volume months in his industry, the long-term impacts are still unknown. The volume of calls has dipped, he said, but those reaching out have been more likely to purchase homes.
“On our job sites, a lot of the trades already naturally have some of those best health practices in place — not sharing tools, and also that it’s unusual for there to be more than 10 people working on a home at one time,” Pitman said.
He noted that some processes have changed to ensure safety among workers, including contactless paint drop-offs — and some window and door manufacturers, among others, have needed longer lead times to deliver items, he added.
Pitman said that the Greater Brazos Valley Builders Association and other builders’ associations are frequently putting out updates and otherwise helping builders navigate the constant changes brought forth by the pandemic.
“I think the industry as a whole is cooperating very well,” Pitman said. “We feel very fortunate to be able to get up and go to work — that’s something that we’re not taking lightly as an industry.”
