A storm system expected to strike states from Texas to Georgia this weekend is looking more and more menacing, bringing the potential for devastating tornadoes and 80-mph wind gusts.
Much of the Brazos Valley is under an enhanced risk for severe weather starting today, with threats of damaging winds, tornadoes and hail. The string of storms making its way into the area also is expected to bring cooler temperatures.
The National Weather Service said the local storms are expected to become strong to severe over the course of the late afternoon today and into Saturday morning.
The national Storm Prediction Center said more than 18 million people in Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma will be at an enhanced threat of storms that could include strong tornadoes and flooding rains. The area includes several Texas cities, including Dallas, Houston and Austin.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott placed numerous resources on standby late Thursday and elevated the State Operations Center to an increased readiness status, and the Texas Division of Emergency Management is placing boats, helicopters, rescue teams, medical strike teams, volunteer organizations and additional law enforcement on standby.
Among those on alert included the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service’s Task Force One and Task Force Two, the Texas A&M Forest Service and the Texas Division of Emergency Management. The governor urged Texans to heed warnings from local officials and pay attention to weather alerts.
A more tightly defined area that includes the Louisiana cities of Shreveport and Monroe and stretches into northeast Texas will be at an even greater risk of damaging winds on Friday, the Norman, Oklahoma-based Storm Prediction Center warned.
According to the National Weather Service in Houston, most of southeast Texas — including Bryan-College Station — has a small chance of damaging winds that reach 75 miles per hour and tornadoes that are EF-2 or stronger. The weather service also warned that with most of today’s storms expected at night, preparation is important.
The NWS recommends having multiple ways to receive weather information in case one method fails. Among ways to receive information are via the National Weather Service’s website, weather apps from trusted sources, local meteorologists and a NOAA weather radio. Brazos County residents can sign up for alerts that are delivered via email and telephone at brazosceoc.org/alerts/.
The NWS also reminds residents that a watch means conditions are favorable for the formation of severe weather, while a warning means a strong or severe storm has been detected in the area. If you are inside during a severe weather alert, take shelter in an interior room on the lowest floor away from doors and windows, and remember to protect pets if time allows. Those who are outside should get inside a sturdy building immediately. Sheds and storage facilities are not safe, and do not take shelter under a tree, the NWS recommends.
Those in a vehicle should remember that being in a car is safer than being outside; however, residents should drive to the nearest sturdy shelter if possible.
“All modes of severe weather appear to be in play with this system, including the threat of tornadoes in addition to large hail and damaging winds,” forecasters at the weather service’s Shreveport office said in a briefing on the incoming system.
According to the Weather Service forecast, the low expected in B-CS today will be 47 degrees. Saturday is expected to get to about 50 degrees with a low of 35 degrees. Sunday should see warmer temperatures, up to 60 degrees and a low of 46 degrees. The mild temperatures are forecast to stick around the area through the middle of next week.
