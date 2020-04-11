John and Gerry Hince, who have spent years serving in the military and holding leadership posts in the American Legion, can add handling coronavirus to the list of things life has thrown at them.
“The good Lord was looking after me,” John said. “It wasn’t my time. Maybe Gerry was too mean to let me go.”
The Brazos County couple believes John, who has been fever-free for two weeks, contracted COVID-19 in early March while the Hinces were at an American Legion conference in Washington, D.C. The two have spent years involved with the organization, and Gerry serves as the Earl Graham Post 159 chaplain. As they flew home from the East Coast through Dallas on March 11, the couple noticed that airplane attendants had already started taking measures to sanitize the cabin.
On March 14, fever and accompanying body aches first hit John, and he immediately went into quarantine.
On March 17, John called his doctor to describe his symptoms. By March 19, a nurse at his doctor’s office recommended he be tested for COVID-19. He and Gerry then drove to CHI St. Joseph Health — College Station for testing.
“They met me in the parking lot and gave me a mask,” John said. “They told me not to touch anything inside.”
Results came back the next day. John was likely the 11th or 12th person in Brazos County to test positive. The couple was concerned, as John is a former smoker, but they found a way to laugh despite their fears.
“I tell everyone he was the 12th man,” Gerry said.
John said he never developed respiratory symptoms, just a constant low-grade fever that lasted for days. Gerry provided food for the house while John remained in bed, napping and watching classic movies.
“He followed the [CDC guidelines], and it works,” Gerry said.
On March 26, John returned to the hospital on the recommendations of his doctor for blood sampling and a chest X-ray. His fever broke March 28. He called his doctor’s office on April 1. The Brazos County Health District then called on April 2 and asked John about his symptoms, he said. Since he was symptom free and had been since the 28th, he was told his ordeal was over.
Now that John feels better and safe to return to society, he has begun running errands while Gerry stays indoors a few more days. Though she has shown no symptoms of the disease, she is following guidance not to expose the community.
“I’ve had to stay inside self-quarantine because I’ve been exposed for two weeks,” she said. “I showed no symptoms because it wouldn’t dare attack me, but I should be good to go in a few days.”
Though John began self-isolation the moment he developed a fever, he attended two American Legion events and a wedding before his symptoms and before the countywide shelter-in-place ordinances.
“The minute I was diagnosed I called [Post 159 commander] Tom Marty, and he put out the word,” John said. “And I called the regional people who had been at the conference with me in Washington, D.C. And then I called the four or five people I had been in close contact with and told them.”
So far, John is not aware of anyone from the American Legion or any of his associates who have caught COVID-19.
The Hinces said they were touched by the number of people who made meals for the family and dropped them at their doorstep. Gerry has also spent this time in isolation to continue her service as Post 159’s chaplain, making constant phone calls to local veterans to check on their well-being.
Gerry said she is inspired by how people, young and old, have come together for one another through this crisis.
“The media in this area, the churches, the political leaders have been so proactive in getting the word out about concerns and best practices,” she said. “I’m glad we retired to this area, because [everyone] is good when it comes to taking care of citizens We take care of our people.”
