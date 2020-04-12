The Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief Fund announced its Phase 1, Round II award recipients on Friday — granting $222,400 to four nonprofits and 17 small businesses.
During this round, the nonprofits that received funding include Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley; Bridge Ministry of Burton, Texas; Faith Mission and Help Center, Inc.; and St. Vincent de Paul Society of Bryan-College Station.
The small businesses receiving the $15,000 grant include 4.0 Cuts Barber Salon; 7F Lodge and Events; Adult & Teen Challenge; And Sew On; Awards & More; Bird’s Nest Gifts & Antiques; Briarcrest Cleaners; Carney’s Pub; Downtown Uncorked; Global Event Group; Hallmark Cleaners; Kolache Rolf’s Bakery; Longhorn Tavern Steakhouse; Mallet Brothers; Screened Images; Sweet Paris Creperie & Café; and Witt’s End.
To date, the Relief Fund has provided a total of $432,700 to nonprofits and businesses impacted by COVID-19. Of the funds awarded thus far, $100,510 are from the City of Bryan’s 1:1 match, which provides matching grant payments to the United Way. The total agreement is for $500,000, with 80% of the funds going toward small businesses in the City of Bryan for things such as payroll assistance, and 20% toward nonprofits that provide food, rent, utility assistance and/or medical care to Bryan residents.
The Relief Fund was established by the United Way of the Brazos Valley, the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley and Mercy Project founder Chris Field, along with the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce and the cities of Bryan and College Station.
Businesses and nonprofits will be able to apply for the grants of up to $15,000 through the Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief Fund website, www.uwbv.org/covid19. Businesses can apply once for the grant, while nonprofits can apply every 30 days.
Anyone can donate to the Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief fund by texting BVCOVID19 to 41444 or by donating online at uwbv.org/covid19. Donors can also give cash or a check at the United Way of the Brazos Valley at 1716 Briarcrest Drive, Suite 155 in Bryan. Checks should be made out to the United Way of the Brazos Valley with “Community Relief Fund” in the memo line.
