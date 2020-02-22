Early voting continues this weekend in the Brazos Valley as voters weigh in on local, state and national races ahead of the March 3 primary elections.
Through Friday evening, 1,936 Republicans and 830 Democrats have voted in Brazos County, according to Brazos County elections administrator Trudy Hancock. Early voting began Tuesday morning and runs through Feb. 28; Hancock said that voter turnout at the start of the short week was lower than expected.
“The weather at the beginning of the week was pretty bad, so I think that slowed us a little bit. We’re hoping that it’ll pick up over the weekend and next week,” Hancock said.
“As of today, we have mailed 795 Democratic ballots and received 273; we mailed 1,145 Republican ballots and have received 694,” Hancock said Friday afternoon.
Hancock said the last two days of early voting typically see the largest turnout.
“Don’t wait until next Thursday or Friday, because you’ll have to wait in line,” she said.
There are 117,043 registered voters in Brazos County, according to Hancock. Grimes has about 16,750 registered voters, and Robertson County has more than 11,000.
“If you’ve moved here recently and did not update your voter registration, you can vote a limited ballot here, but it has to be during voting and it has to be at the [Brazos County Administration Building],” Hancock said.
Republican primary voters have the opportunity to choose one of 11 candidates in the U.S. House District 17 race to replace Bill Flores; three Democrats are on the ballot for the same office. Two Democrats, Raza Rahman and Janet Dudding, are vying for the nomination to face Republican incumbent John Raney in House District 14.
Republican voters in Brazos County can choose in contested races for sheriff, district court judge and county attorney, and those in Precinct 1 have three candidates from which to choose for county commissioner.
Both parties have contested races for railroad commissioner and for various appeals court judgeships. Voters from each party will also select a presidential candidate and a nominee for U.S. senator.
Election Day is March 3. Runoffs, if needed, will be May 26.
In Brazos County, voters can cast early ballots today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Grimes County hours are listed as 8 a.m. through
4:30 p.m., except for 1- 4:30 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Navasota Center and the Grimes County Courthouse in Navasota.
Robertson County voters can select their preferred candidates from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
To view sample ballots and early voting locations, visit brazosvotes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.