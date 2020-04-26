As seniors in the Brazos Valley are dealing with the effects of COVID-19 during their final year of high school, two Facebook groups are there to help the community show love and support for the students.
“To be able to come together and help them celebrate in a different way is just what’s so amazing,” JoAnne Malone said.
Malone initially joined the “Adopt A Senior Bryan-College Station and Surrounding Areas” page to find a senior to support, but also posted her son, Kishaun Maduro Jr., on the page. She was shocked to see Maduro, a senior at Rudder High School, get adopted in just a few minutes.
“Really no words can express how much love is being poured out on that page, just here in the community for the seniors,” she said.
Even more than the money her son received from the person who adopted him was the offer to be there to help him after graduation if he needed. Maduro plans to go into the U.S. Air Force following graduation.
“I was just like in tears just to feel that love back,” Malone said.
Michelle Wagner-Yeatts, who runs the “Adopt A High School Senior 2020 Bryan-College Station TX Edition” page, said the purpose is just to spread love.
“It’s joyful,” she said. “It’s absolutely joyful to see what is happening, and to see a community who’s been distraught over everything that’s going on, all the businesses that are struggling just to breathe, and yet they’re still coming together. That’s special.”
Ebony Peterson, who runs the “Adopt A Senior Bryan-College Station and Surrounding Areas” page, said she has cried a few times seeing the love and support from the community toward the seniors.
“It’s amazing feeling just to see everybody pull together during this time,” she said.
Celleste Rhodes, a senior at Hearne High School, said it has been a challenging and depressing time to make the transition to online learning and also to miss her final months of senior year.
The support she has found on the page, though, has motivated her.
“It motivates me to know that there are people there that are willing to help in the community, and people that don’t even live in Hearne. … It feels great,” she said.
Rhodes said she plans to attend Blinn College before transferring to Sam Houston State University or the University of Texas to study health and kinesiology.
Jessie Ann Thomas, who adopted a senior, said, “I want them to know there’s someone outside their family who cares.”
She said remembers how helpful it was to have support when her children graduated high school.
“As a single parent, I was working two jobs ...,” she said. “My son graduated from A&M Consolidated back in 2011, and his teachers bought his cap and gown for him, and his aunt bought his invitations, and all I needed to get was his class ring and his photos. And I tell you, that helped me a whole lot, because I want to make his day special. I wanted to send my heart and my blessings out to the other seniors of every class that’s trying to follow their future and not let anything stop them whether it be COVID or whatever. I just want them all to succeed in life and in their careers.”
Through this experience, Thomas said, she hopes the students remember to pay it forward in the future.
“Remember someone was there to help me; I want to help the next person,” she said.
Malone said she wants the seniors to remember the love and compassion they felt through the experience.
“There’s always someone that you can reach for and lift up,” she said, whether it is with gifts or just to be there for them.
Both Facebook groups are open to the entire Brazos Valley, not just
Bryan and College Station seniors. In the “Adopt A Senior Bryan-College Station and Surrounding Areas” page, Peterson said, she requires parents or guardians to post their senior on the page with very few exceptions.
People also can contact Peterson at adoptaseniorbcs@yahoo.com.
Wagner-Yeatts said to be included in the “Adopt A High School Senior 2020 Bryan-College Station TX Edition” page, the student’s school must be included. She also encourages those who post a senior to also adopt one also if they are able.
People can join both groups if they choose, and both Peterson and Wagner-Yeatts said they are looking for more seniors for adopters to support.
Both also said they have guidelines in place to keep everyone safe, as not all seniors are adopted by people they know.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.