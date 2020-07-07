The 2020 Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo is canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release sent by the organization.
The team, the statement reads, will continue to plan the 2020 BVFR Youth Livestock Show and will have more information in the coming months. More than $30,000 in awards and scholarships will be given out this year.
BVFR officials plan to host the event Oct. 15-17 and 22-24 in 2021 “provided the COVID-19 situation improves to the point where it’s safe to hold mass gatherings.”
“The impact of the fair’s cancellation will be felt far beyond the loss of our annual celebration,” BVFR Board President Jim Mazurkiewicz said. “We are heartbroken for the small businesses, competitors and exhibitors, community outreach groups and sponsors who rely on the income and exposure the Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo brings them.”
