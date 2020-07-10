...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...HEAT INDEX VALUES 105 TO 110 DEGREES.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST TEXAS.
* WHEN...FOR THE FIRST HEAT ADVISORY, UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING. FOR THE SECOND HEAT ADVISORY, FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT
SATURDAY.
* IMPACTS...HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY MAY CAUSE HEAT
ILLNESSES TO OCCUR.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT
OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. YOUNG
CHILDREN AND PETS SHOULD NEVER BE LEFT UNATTENDED IN VEHICLES
UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES.
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHTWEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL
SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT
REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE
OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION.
HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY! CALL 9 1 1.
&&
Brazos Valley Food Bank closes warehouse after employee tests positive for COVID-19
The Brazos Valley Food Bank has closed its warehouse and volunteer center after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 late Thursday afternoon.
Officials with the nonprofit organization said in a Facebook post that the facilities would remain closed at least through next week.
“That employee left the facility immediately and is now quarantining,” the Facebook post reads. “Because this employee had close contact with all warehouse and volunteer center staff, these staff are now self-isolating and will be tested.”
Officials are exploring options to maintain some distribution processes next week, the post says.
The social media post indicates that the warehouse and volunteer center will be sanitized by a professional service, and that recent volunteers have been notified. The food bank, in the post, outlines a number of ongoing safety features and precautions that were implemented earlier in the pandemic.
“BVFB has been operating throughout COVID. We never stopped our services — yet almost all services had to be modified. Safety for those in need, for volunteers and staff was and is a high priority,” the food bank’s post reads. “Nonetheless, COVID has now hit BVFB. We are handling the situation responsibly and professionally, consulting the Brazos County Health District and following CDC guidelines. Our goal is to get everyone back here as soon as possible, acting as safely as possible, and to get food to our partner agencies and ultimately to those who need it.
“We always appreciate you. But, at this difficult time, we would really value your continued support,” the BVFB post concludes.
