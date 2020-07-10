The Brazos Valley Food Bank has closed its warehouse and volunteer center after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 late Thursday afternoon.

Officials with the nonprofit organization said in a Facebook post that the facilities would remain closed at least through next week.

“That employee left the facility immediately and is now quarantining,” the Facebook post reads. “Because this employee had close contact with all warehouse and volunteer center staff, these staff are now self-isolating and will be tested.”

Officials are exploring options to maintain some distribution processes next week, the post says.

The social media post indicates that the warehouse and volunteer center will be sanitized by a professional service, and that recent volunteers have been notified. The food bank, in the post, outlines a number of ongoing safety features and precautions that were implemented earlier in the pandemic.

“BVFB has been operating throughout COVID. We never stopped our services — yet almost all services had to be modified. Safety for those in need, for volunteers and staff was and is a high priority,” the food bank’s post reads. “Nonetheless, COVID has now hit BVFB. We are handling the situation responsibly and professionally, consulting the Brazos County Health District and following CDC guidelines. Our goal is to get everyone back here as soon as possible, acting as safely as possible, and to get food to our partner agencies and ultimately to those who need it.

“We always appreciate you. But, at this difficult time, we would really value your continued support,” the BVFB post concludes.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.