The Brazos Valley Food Bank has announced the launch of a food assistance hotline as part of its ongoing, multipronged effort to assist those experiencing hunger or food insecurity in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brazos Valley Food Bank Executive Director Theresa Mangapora said that the food bank partnered last month with Crowdsource Rescue, The Bridge and the Brazos Church Pantry to home-deliver food to older Brazos Valley residents and those with chronic medical conditions, but the ticket sign up online for the delivered food boxes was lower than expected.
The hotline covers residents of Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties. The number is (936) 978-0823 and operates from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
In a phone interview Thursday, Mangapora said anyone facing food-related hardships should reach out for assistance, noting that some have expressed fears about taking away resources for others.
“That is not something that anyone who is facing any hardship should worry about. They should worry about getting the help that they need and to know that the safety net is there for a reason — and when things are different, and they can help again, that they can help again,” Mangapora said.
The Texas Tribune reported Friday that over the past five weeks, more than 1.3 million people in Texas filed for unemployment relief.
“The people in line are different and how much food we’re getting out there has increased,” Mangapora said. She said indications are that 40% or more of food pantry users are those accessing them for the first time, and that the number of households experiencing food insecurity has risen.
She added that supply chain issues have continued to pose challenges for the food bank.
“While we know that we need to get more food in to the warehouse, finding avenues to secure that food is still a challenge right now,” Mangapora said. She said that food that was ordered a month or more ago just came in this week, and normally it doesn’t take that long.
Most of the BVFB’s 36 food pantry partners in the Brazos Valley are still operating, albeit under altered protocols, Mangapora said. In some parts of the country, she said, many food pantries ceased operations due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Bridge Ministries’ weekly food pantry in Downtown Bryan turned from a walk-through pantry to a drive-thru when the pandemic began, according to pantry coordinator Rebekah Sanborn and office manager Bea Hauser. Sanborn said that almost all of the food that The Bridge gives to residents comes from the food bank.
The Bridge starts its drive-thru at 4 p.m. on Thursdays and goes to 7 p.m.
Clients can come one time per month, Hauser said. Hauser said between 90 and 95 families attend each week, with about one third of those being families that are newly experiencing food insecurity due to the pandemic’s effects.
“We’re taking anybody who needs help,” Hauser said.
Hauser said Thursday that they are also sharing cleaning products, bath soap, diapers and other items, not including what can be bought on food stamps.
“At first, it was a little scary, but we felt that this is our mission. This is what God calls us to do, to take care of our neighbors. That’s the most important thing. These people need assistance, and if we can provide that assistance, that’s what we are supposed to do,” Hauser said. “Even though we’ve changed, we haven’t stopped.”
Donations to the Brazos Valley Food Bank can be made online at www.bvfb.org/donate. To contact The Bridge Ministries, call at (979) 704-6037 or email info@TheBridgeMinistries.org.
