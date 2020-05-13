Beginning Friday at the Madison County Fairgrounds in Madisonville, the Brazos Valley Food Bank will host seven free drive-thru food distributions over the next 15 days at various sites throughout the Brazos Valley.
The distributions will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at all seven sites. On Monday, a distribution will be at Bryan Recreation & Athletic Complex; May 20’s distribution will be at the Burleson County Fairgrounds in Caldwell.
The other four distributions: May 22 at Veterans Park & Athletic Complex in College Station; May 27 at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Brenham; May 29 at the Robertson County Fairgrounds in Hearne; and May 30 at the Grimes County Fairgrounds in Navasota.
In a phone interview, food bank programs manager Shannon Avila and distribution manager Ebony Knight said that the Brazos Valley Food Bank staff wanted to hold the distributions all over the region to give anyone experiencing hunger or food insecurity access to assistance. Knight noted that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has impacted people in myriad and far-reaching ways, with many experiencing fiscal hardship.
“We are doing this as a way to try to supplement some food assistance to everyone that’s impacted, whether this is something that’s only been a recent thing for them or it’s been going on for longer,” Knight said.
“When we say this is for everyone, we mean everyone,” Avila said.
Avila also said that volunteers — particularly those who are bilingual — are still needed at the various locations to help distribute the food.
“This is an opportunity for our community to come together and help those who are suffering,” Avila said.
The items that will be available at each site include emergency food boxes with shelf-stable pantry items (one per household), one allotment of fresh items such as produce, milk and protein per household, and a hot Chick-fil-A box meal per person in the car, up to two meals — all pending availability, and while supplies last, according to the food bank.
No identification or paperwork will be required to receive the free food, and people will be verbally asked specific questions about their household.
The food bank was awarded funding from the Texas Department of Emergency Management to amplify food distribution in May.
At each distribution site, Avila said, a full list of food pantries in the region will be available for those who attend.
“Part of the intention of the super-distributions was to also connect people to every other food resource available to them, including having SNAP application assistance at each distribution,” Avila said. “We’re looking for people to come and get food from us, so come one, come all.”
Anyone planning on attending who has questions should call BVFB’s Food Assistance Hotline at 936-978-0823.
