As layoffs and furloughs connected to the COVID-19 pandemic push people into ever-greater financial peril, food banks and pantries in the Brazos Valley and beyond are facing rising demand coupled with a decrease in food supply and donations.
Last week, 275,597 Texans filed unemployment claims, a dramatic increase from the approximately 16,100 who filed in Texas in the week that ended March 14. Some who are turning to food pantries for assistance in feeding themselves and their families are doing so for the first time, according to area pantry coordinators.
In a Wednesday phone interview, Brazos Valley Food Bank Executive Director Theresa Mangapora said that the past few weeks “have felt like six months” to her staff as they work to support the area with resources and information.
“Our food supply is low — and this is not just our food bank, but food banks across the country,” she said. She noted that the BVFB gets food from the government and also, pre-pandemic, received considerable donations from individuals as well as grocery stores. With the sharp rise in patronage at many supermarkets and a decline in individual and small-group giving, donations overall are down by about 50%, Mangapora said.
The depletion rate of the BVFB’s available food is high, she said.
The safest way for people to help out currently is to donate money, Mangapora added.
“Here at the Food Bank, we were so excited — and we still are — about this brand new building that would allow us to have up to 100 volunteers at a time doing four different activities,” she said. “We’re not doing any of that now. We’re doing one activity at a time, and we can only have 10 volunteers per shift.”
The food bank can still have five or six shifts of 10 volunteers a day, but Mangapora said the necessary restrictions mean lower efficiency and productivity.
The closure of schools last month, Mangapora said, pushed the food bank into overdrive, working with most Brazos Valley school districts to provide emergency food boxes for children and families. Distribution of those boxes end this week, she said, which the districts are aware of, and increased efforts are being put forth to raise awareness about the many food pantries that remain open with altered procedures.
She said food bank staff held conference calls with the area pantries, which led to many food distribution sites turning to drive-thru or other options that limit physical contact.
“Folks that are needing food are not having to get out of their cars. The most that they may have to do is roll down the window and exchange a few words or an intake form, and then they’re getting loaded off and going,” Mangapora said. Food banks and pantries are deemed essential by shelter-in-place orders.
In an email to The Eagle, Tom McDougal, president of the Brazos Church Pantry, and pantry coordinator Karin Doerr said that the nonprofit has seen “a significant increase in clients the last few weeks, including new clients that have never sought help before.”
The pantry leaders said they have also seen a decrease in food donations from churches because most houses of worship are not meeting in person. The pantry has switched to curbside service for its clients.
McDougal and Doerr expressed gratitude for the Brazos Valley Food Bank, area churches and volunteers.
“Our calling is to share the love of Christ with others by providing food for those who need it,” they wrote.
Fred Maddox, food pantry coordinator at First Baptist Church of College Station, said his pantry also has instituted a drive-thru procedure to cut down on face-to-face contact. Volunteer food handlers have always used gloves, he said, and now everyone in the operation is gloved, with some wearing masks.
Maddox said that the church pantry is contacting older residents and others who are not leaving their homes to figure out ways to get food to them. He also said that as some volunteers have stepped out, others have come forward to assist.
“My sense of it is that God is providing what we need to get the job done and that he will continue to do that,” Maddox said. “As long as we can, we’ll do what we’re doing — and when we run into a problem, we’ll just try to find a new way to do it.”
Donations to the Brazos Valley Food Bank can be made online at www.bvfb.org/donate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.