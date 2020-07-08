The Community Foundation will host a virtual webinar Thursday afternoon for new and returning nonprofits interested in this year’s Brazos Valley Gives event.
The webinar is scheduled from 3-5 p.m. and will be split into two parts. From 3-4 p.m., the focus will be on new nonprofits interested in participating for the first time. Then, from 4-5 p.m., the discussion will focus on reviewing last year’s event and looking ahead to this year. Representatives for nonprofits that have participated in the past also will share best practices from 2019 that other nonprofits can use. Preregistration is required to attend the webinar. Anyone wanting to attend the webinar should send an email to brazosvalleygives@gmail.com. Local citizens or businesses interested in helping with Brazos Valley Gives should contact Patricia Gerling at 979-589-4305.
The second annual Brazos Valley Gives event is scheduled for Oct. 27. The event is an 18-hour one-day online giving campaign to raise funding and awareness for nonprofit organizations in the Brazos Valley.
According to a press release, the goal of this year’s Brazos Valley Gives is $375,000 after last year’s inaugural event raised a total of $363,686 for more than 100 local nonprofits.
Gerling noted she expects this year’s event to come at an integral time for nonprofits, many of which had to cancel or postpone fundraisers.
