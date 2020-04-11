Olivia Davis, 11, has replaced her usual extracurricular activities with mask making as shelter-in-place orders for COVID-19 keep her indoors, but a desire to serve others helps her stay busy.
“I heard that it was really hard for a lot of people to get masks, since everyone wants one and needs one to stay safe and healthy,” she said, “so I just wanted to help my community.”
The Jane Long Intermediate School student has sewn more than 100 masks with the help of her grandmother, Peggy Leach. As a Southwood 4-H Club member, Davis is one of many in the The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s network of volunteers participating in Operation Face Mask. The network has made more than 4,000 masks as of Wednesday.
The effort began as a way to provide homemade masks to health care workers who need personal protective equipment, said Joyce Cavanagh, AgriLife Extension specialist in family and community health. The handmade items are not meant to replace official equipment like N95 masks, Cavanagh said, but rather give an additional option for workers in lower-risk situations, or for people in waiting rooms.
“This was one way that we could respond to a need that was being expressed at various locations around the state that our volunteers could do something about,” Cavanagh said.
In light of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s recent recommendation that everyone should wear masks in public places where it is difficult to maintain social distancing, Cavanagh said the effort may expand to begin providing masks to the general public, too.
The Brazos County Health Department is also asking all employees in essential businesses to wear face masks, Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan said in a Thursday press conference.
Sullivan said people must be careful not to touch their eyes, nose or mouth when putting on or removing face masks. Everyone should wash their hands before and after taking off masks, he added.
A separate community initiative also has a similar mission to sew and donate protective gear. Within the past two weeks, Hero Mask Makers Brazos Community Coalition by Peace Lutheran Church brought together more than 60 local seamstresses who have made about 200 masks so far, according to co-organizer Rhonda Raphael.
Co-organizer Kristen Sandlin said Hero Mask Makers partnered with Pride Cleaners so that all gear is washed before it is donated to people who requested the masks. The group also partners with the Brazos Valley Chamber of Commerce, which helps them find local businesses in need of masks.
Sandlin said the items so far have gone to places like the Texas A&M University Veterinary School and a local women’s clinic.
“It’s been wonderful to see the community’s response, because this isn’t going away any time soon,” Sandlin said. “We wanted to make sure that local resources stayed local to help the local community through this coalition.”
Community members can donate finished masks and mask-making materials at Innovative Fitness on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon. Anyone who wants to pick up mask sewing kits or general materials can visit Peace Lutheran Church in College Station the same days between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Information about how to request masks and how to volunteer can be found at peacelutheranbcs.org and on the group’s Facebook page at facebook.com/heromaskmakers.
Additionally, the Brazos Valley Regional Advisory Council is collecting up to 3,000 donated homemade non-medical masks. It is “a contingency plan for medical personnel and first responders, should approved medical masks become unavailable,” according to a message from the Brazos Community Emergency Operations Center this week. The masks, the message stated, may be used as an additional protective covering to extend the service life of medical masks.
As Davis continues to make masks for Operation Face Mask, she said she’s happy to help and to have learned how to sew.
“[My favorite part is] probably just knowing that people who are sick will hopefully get better,” she said.
