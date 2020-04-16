As social distancing orders continue in the Brazos Valley and churches remain virtual, hotlines offering emotional and spiritual support, as well as prayer, are available for people in the community.
A national hotline was established by the Salvation Army and a local prayer hotline was set up by Restoration Church in Bryan in conjunction with the Brazos County Health District.
“I just want people to know where we’re available, whatever you’re walking through, we want to be there to pray,” said Jonathan Brooks, lead pastor of Restoration Church.
The Brazos County Crisis Prayer Line is available Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is directed through the county to local volunteers who will listen to and pray with the person.
“Call and talk to a local person, somebody from Bryan, somebody from College Station who is walking through kind of what you’re walking through,” Brooks said. “You might be talking to somebody who lives five minutes down the street from you.”
He noted the volunteers are not licensed counselors and are not able to offer professional guidance, but they can direct callers to county resources. Instead, he said, the focus is on listening and prayer. It is a Christian-based line, Brooks said, but the volunteers can connect people with leaders of other faiths if they prefer.
The national Salvation Army emotional and spiritual hotline is staffed throughout the country by Salvation Army officers and trained professionals. It is available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Capt. Paul Ryerson, commanding officer of the local Salvation Army, said the line is available to anyone, whether they just want to talk to someone or if they need an outlet to let out some stress.
“The conversations can just be as simple as you just need someone to talk to and someone to listen, or the people on the other line are trained to direct you to services or resources if they sound like that’s the better solution for the phone call,” he said.
The Salvation Army is also a Christian-based nonprofit, but its mission includes providing human needs without discrimination.
The idea for the Salvation Army hotline came about approximately two weeks ago when the National Suicide Prevention Hotline released a statement saying it had seen a 300% increase in calls since the start of social distancing due to COVID-19, Ryerson said.
Brooks said the local hotline has not seen a flood of calls, but there are between 30 and 40 volunteers on call every weekday to talk and pray with people.
“I’m hopeful that this deal will end sooner rather than later, but I do feel like that the longer this does go on, just the ripple effect of just the isolation,” he said. “I think depression, substance abuse, all of it, I think is just going to really amplify the need for a prayer, a spiritual prayer hotline.”
It has helped church leaders and congregants, he said, find a meaningful way to serve the community.
“I think the idea of being able to talk with someone and pray with them from your home was just a win-win,” he said.
Ryerson said since the pandemic struck the Brazos Valley, he has seen the most demand in his nearly 10 years as a Salvation Army officer.
“When you start shutting down and people are losing their jobs, and people can’t make their rent and these sorts of things, the demand for nonprofits — not just the Salvation Army, but for nonprofits — right now is at an all-time high,” he said, encouraging people who can give to donate to the nonprofits in the area.
Anyone who wants to donate to the Salvation Army can do so online at salvationarmybcs.org or calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY.
People who want to volunteer to man phone lines for the Brazos County Crisis Prayer Line can do so at https://www.restorationbryan.com/prayer-hotline.
The Brazos County Crisis Prayer Line is available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 979-361-5790.
The Salvation Army Emotional and Spiritual Hotline is available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week at 844-458-4673.
