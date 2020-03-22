As a steady rain fell outside Friday afternoon — the gloomy weather seeming appropriate for the present time of health concerns and fears — two baby boomer-aged pastors and a pair of young adults gathered, reflected and even laughed together inside the sanctuary of an otherwise empty North Bryan New Birth Baptist Church.
With the Rev. Sam Hill, New Birth’s pastor, looking on from the front left pew, the Rev. Jack E. Cook received instructions on how to stream a sermon via Facebook Live from Garrett Peña and Mckenna Scott, both 23. The quartet of faith leaders maintained several feet of physical space from one another, adhering to COVID-19 pandemic social distancing guidelines, as they talked through a series of online options for worship streaming, financial giving and communication.
With state and local orders in place that limit public gatherings to 10 people in all but a handful of spaces, including houses of worship, clergy and lay leaders from numerous faith traditions have been working hard to figure out what religious community can and should look like in the midst of physical isolation and ubiquitous uncertainty.
“My observation is that there’s been a lot of inherent fear throughout the community, and I have been trying to encourage everyone that people are coming together, and people are demonstrating a great community spirit,” said Cook, who is the senior pastor at Christ Holy Missionary Baptist Church in College Station.
In a series of interviews, several area clergypersons and faith leaders reflected how their congregations or faith communities are responding and living out their faith as COVID-19 safety measures change everyday life.
“I told my church last Sunday that this is a ‘seize the day’ moment for the church, because this is a time to show the love of Christ,” Hill said.
Some communities are expanding already existing online tools, with others turning to live streaming or other Internet-based resources for the first time. Each community, leaders said, faces overlapping but distinct challenges.
At the Islamic Community of Bryan-College Station, community members normally gather in person five times a day for prayer, with hundreds traditionally meeting at midday on Fridays for a gathering of prayer, message and community.
Michael Thomson, Islamic Community outreach officer, said late Friday that COVID-19 has particularly disrupted his community’s activities, and that they canceled daily prayers and are doing “as much as we can” online — including connecting with mosques elsewhere in Texas that are sharing messages, sermons and other inspirational resources.
“For the daily prayers themselves, we can do that at home with our families. We continue to do the prayers five times a day, just not at the mosque anymore,” Thomson said.
Thomson said that locally and globally, discussions are underway to explore how to observe the holy month of Ramadan, which begins this year in late April, in the midst of the global pandemic. Ramadan includes daily fasting as well as nightly community worship.
Thomson said the Islamic Community is encouraging its members “to give more in charity” and to check in with one another.
“It’s a difficult time, but sometimes it’s the most difficult times that actually bring out the best in people. You take the good and the bad together and we’re doing the most we can to get through it,” Thomson said.
The Rev. Jennifer Webber, associate pastor at First United Methodist Church in Bryan, said that a small worship team will go in to the building on Sundays and lead worship to be streamed live online.
In addition to ministry outreach from church staff and clergy, Webber said that members of her faith community are also connecting with one another and supporting each other through social media, text messages and phone calls.
“There’s been a lot of pastoral care taking place, which you don’t always see all the time whenever you’re so busy running from one meeting or activity to another. I’m a forever-optimist, so if we can find a positive, it’s that we are connecting,” Webber said.
Webber also reflected on her pastoral role in a time that does not allow for physically gathering in community.
“I think our role is to provide a presence of peace. God doesn’t want us to live in fear, and also for us to demonstrate, in word and in action, that this is a time in which we need to be in prayer,” Webber said.
The Rev. Amy Klinkovsky, campus minister for United Campus Ministry, said that because of her role, transitioning to online ministry has not been particularly difficult, as those students she serves tend to be familiar with using technology to connect.
“That’s not to say that it is a good permanent solution. We have missed being in touch with each other,” Klinkovsky said, lifting up an on-campus Wednesday outreach ministry as an example of a program that is hard, if not impossible, to replicate online.
Klinkovsky said that one of her concerns is those students who have lost, or may soon lose, jobs they rely on for income. She said that she has observed students being more vocal about prayer requests than before.
“I have been inspired by the ways in which this community has seemed to come together,” Klinkovsky said. “My ultimate hope is that things get better; if things get worse in the process of things getting better, my hope is that we continue to have that same level of community support for one another in the midst of crisis.”
The Rev. Donna Renfro, pastor of the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Brazos Valley, said that she is “much more in chaplain mode” now as the church and broader community tries to make meaning of the present reality and of physical isolation. Renfro has been holding online meetings via Zoom for pastoral care.
“I am doing a lot of listening right now and letting people talk,” Renfro said.
Renfro said that she and members of her church’s Caring Team went through the congregation’s directory and built groups so that church leaders can check in regularly with members to see if there are spiritual or logistical needs that individuals have.
“The Caring Team groups — I intentionally did it randomly so that people go outside of their regular circles,” Renfro said. “Those who are close already to each other are staying in touch with each other as they always do, but I really wanted to use this as an opportunity to get more folks talking to folks they don’t normally talk to.”
She also said that her church’s director of religious education is holding online religious education classes on Sundays for people of all ages, in addition to the Sunday worship service.
The Rev. Daryl Hay, rector of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Bryan, said his role in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is to “communicate, communicate and communicate” with the members of his faith community.
“I borrowed it from somewhere, but I’m using the phrase of ‘staying calm, staying connected and seeking new opportunity’ — and also that I have to take care of myself,” Hay said.
Hay said that St. Andrew’s has set up alternating teams of eight worship leaders to further reduce risk and potential exposure.
Hay said that having services on Facebook Live allows for attendees to react and to share those reactions in real time.
“I just want to recognize that this is a stressful time for everybody, but I do believe that God is with us, is in it with us, and for us,” Hay said.
The Rev. Dan De Leon, senior pastor at Friends Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, reflected on a modified ritual of communion, which some members of the congregation did together from their homes on Zoom on Wednesday night.
“Even though we couldn’t break bread together physically, we encouraged people to find elements in their home that they might otherwise take for granted — it gives renewed meaning to the words that we say at communion about taking bread and wine, things the disciples probably hadn’t thought about deeply before, Jesus transformed them, and here we are taking that sacrament with whatever elements we can find in our home,” De Leon said.
He added that though he doesn’t typically feel nerves before preaching in front of his congregation in person, he has felt some nervousness on online calls.
“I feel like everyone is looking for direction in a new way, and I’m just nervous that I’m not up for the task, and so in that respect, I think I’m leaning even heavier on the power of God’s grace to get me through this,” De Leon said. “My prayers are very — are just raw now, and more raw than I can ever remember them being since I was in seminary, where I’m just calling out and saying, ‘I need you and I need your grace to fill me.’ ”
