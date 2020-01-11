The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History celebrated two local philanthropists Friday night during the museum’s 11th annual tribute dinner at the Miramont Country Club.
About 300 guests raised a glass to longtime supporters Jim Singleton and Stephanie Sale at the yearly tribute dinner — the museum’s largest fundraiser. The couple has actively promoted and preserved local history together for more than 20 years, including work with the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History.
“I would have to say that they have been supporters of our museum for many years in many different ways,” said Deborah Cowman, BVMNH executive director. “We really have benefited from the care and love they have for museums and arts.”
Singleton, a Texas A&M alum and Vietnam War veteran who is the principal with SZH Architecture firm, has assisted in Downtown Bryan restoration projects such as the revival of the Queen Theatre. He has also has been involved with entities such as The Brazos Valley African American Museum and the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial. Sale, an artist and former fashion model, was once president of MSC-OPAS and has served on Bryan’s Historic Landmark Commission and the Downtown Bryan Association. She has held leadership positions in both state and national museum committees and boards.
“I think the greatest gift people can offer is that of time,” said Mike Wright, spokesmen for Texas A&M athletics and emcee for the dinner. “It takes a lot of workers to get things done, but it also takes leaders. [Sale] and [Singleton] epitomize why the quality of life in the Brazos Valley has become even better over years.”
The evening was filled with laughter as attendees enjoyed food, cocktails and entertainment from public figures and friends of the honorees, who shared stories and songs on stage. Guests also could purchase raffle tickets for the chance to win a gold necklace from David Gardner Jewelers & Gemologists. Cowman said that she estimated ticket sales alone would garner more than $100,000 for the museum, and she noted that tickets sold out quicker than ever this year.
“This funding goes into our general funds, of course, and also helps support our exhibits and educational programs,” Cowman said.
Louis Newman, owner of Newman Printing Company in Bryan, was in attendance Friday night. He grew up alongside Sale and attended Texas A&M with Singleton.
“They are very, very deserving and wonderful people,” he said. “You won’t meet anybody better. They are delightful, and they’re pillars of the community.”
Singleton spoke briefly with The Eagle before the night’s program started.
“It’s an honor to help the museum in any way, especially tonight at the annual fundraiser, because the museum means so much to our community,” he said. “The museum is a feature in our community which we need in order to be a full community. To have a museum, a symphony, several museums — it’s important to us. It makes us complete as a community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.